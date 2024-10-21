Cold and Flu Symptoms Don't Stand a Chance Against Mucinex® as the Brand Launches its "No Regrets" Campaign with Tinder®, Encouraging Consumers to Make Good Decisions at Night for a Better Morning

New campaign starring Mr. Mucus and TV host, producer and model Kamie Crawford spotlights that Mucinex Nightshift offers relief from nighttime cold and flu symptoms for a better morning.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If there's one regret we can all live without, it's not taking nighttime cold and flu medicine when you're sick, especially when you have a busy day ahead of you. That's why Mucinex® – a Reckitt brand and the #1 physician-trusted cough and cold brand* – recently launched its "No Regrets" campaign to remind consumers that Mucinex Nightshift provides multi-symptom cold and flu relief to help you get to sleep and wake up ready to go. In other words, no regrets.

Mucinex Nightshift

Mucinex Nightshift is the first OTC cold and flu nighttime product in the U.S. with triprolidine HCI. It is uniquely formulated to act fast and temporarily relieve common cold and flu symptoms such as body pain, headache, cough, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, itchy nose or throat and reduces fever.

To spread the word and encourage consumers to make smarter nighttime decisions so they have a better morning – especially during cold and flu season – the odious Mucinex mascot Mr. Mucus is setting up shop on Tinder®, the world's most popular dating app**. Singles can expect to stumble across Mr. Mucus's ick-inducing "dating profile" which features cringy lines like "I'm the catch of the day… if you like catching cold and flu symptoms!" The ad campaign will run from October through December – which is also the beginning of "cuffing season" – the time of year when single people most often look for romantic partners.

"No one wants to wake up with regrets or start their day wishing they had done something different the night before," said Albert So, Marketing Director, Upper Respiratory at Reckitt. "This applies to how we treat our cold and flu symptoms, but also the choices we make in our everyday lives. The Mucinex 'No Regrets' Campaign is encouraging consumers to make better decisions at night, so they wake up with no regrets the next morning. When you're under the weather and have a busy day ahead, Mucinex Nightshift tackles your worst cold and flu symptoms at night so you can be on your A-game tomorrow morning.

Also on hand to keep the romance alive this cold and flu season is television host, producer, and model Kamie Crawford, who knows a thing or two about living life with no regrets. As the spokesperson for the Mucinex "No Regrets" campaign, the former model and beauty queen will be going on a blind date with none other than Mr. Mucus himself. How will he measure up to his profile? Will Kamie regret her decision by morning now that Mucinex Nightshift is relieving her symptoms? Or will it end in heartbreak for Mr. Mucus? Find out the answers to these burning questions by following along with @MrMucusOfficial and @KamieCrawford on Instagram and TikTok.

About Mucinex

Mucinex always has your back when cold and flu symptoms hit, offering a wide range of formulations that can help ease discomfort, day and night. Whether you're struggling with a nasty cough, unpleasant mucus or a nose that just won't stop running, the Mucinex family of products provide relief you can trust when it's time to kick all your worst symptoms to the curb.

For more than 20 years, Mucinex has provided consumers with world-class mucus and congestion relief, and it is #1 in more categories than you can imagine:

The #1 most trusted brand among physicians for cough and cold symptoms*

The #1 most trusted brand among respiratory specialists for cough and cold symptoms*

The #1 over-the-counter brand used by doctors for their own cough and cold symptoms*

About Reckitt

Reckitt** exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com /us .

*IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, August 2023

**Tinder® is the #1 most downloaded dating app worldwide per Sensor Tower for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2024.

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

