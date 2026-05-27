Mudita Announces the Release of MuditaOS K 1.5.0 for Kompakt

The latest update introduces a redesigned keyboard, enhanced privacy controls, faster location locking, and smarter call handling

WARSAW, Poland, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudita has released MuditaOS K 1.5.0, the latest software update for the Mudita Kompakt minimalist E ink® phone. The update introduces meaningful refinements that improve daily interactions while preserving the calm, distraction-free experience that defines the device.

Mudita Kompakt was created around a simple idea: technology should support people's lives, not compete for their attention and MuditaOS K 1.5.0 strengthens this philosophy by refining the essentials that users rely on every day.

Meet the update designed to make mindful tech feel even more intuitive. MuditaOS K 1.5.0 introduces a redesigned keyboard, smarter call handling, expanded language support, and enhanced privacy controls for the Mudita Kompakt. Simpler technology; smoother everyday moments. The latest update for Mudita Kompakt adds thoughtful refinements like optional Assisted GPS, swipe-to-answer calling, and improved pocket-wake prevention, all designed to help users stay connected without constant distraction.

From a redesigned keyboard and expanded language support to clearer privacy controls and improved call handling, the update focuses on making the core experience smoother and more intuitive. Several additions, including Assisted GPS (A-GPS) and diagnostic reporting options, are also designed around choice. These features are available when they are helpful, but they are never required. Users decide what to enable and how their phone fits into their daily routine.

Many of the improvements in this release were inspired directly by feedback from the Mudita community, reflecting the company's commitment to transparency and thoughtful product evolution.

Top Improvements in MuditaOS K 1.5.0

The update introduces several practical enhancements that improve everyday usability. Among the most impactful are:

Redesigned Kompakt Keyboard: A completely rebuilt keyboard experience with expanded language support and multiple layout options. The update introduces 10 supported keyboard languages, layouts such as QWERTY, QWERTZ, AZERTY, Dvorak and Colemak, word suggestions, auto-correction, and improved access to special characters and symbols.





A completely rebuilt keyboard experience with expanded language support and multiple layout options. The update introduces 10 supported keyboard languages, layouts such as QWERTY, QWERTZ, AZERTY, Dvorak and Colemak, word suggestions, auto-correction, and improved access to special characters and symbols. Sentry Diagnostic Reporting Opt-Out: In response to community feedback, users can now disable automatic diagnostic reporting. While Sentry reports are anonymous and help the team detect bugs faster, this update provides a clear option to turn the feature off for those who prefer not to share any diagnostic data.





In response to community feedback, users can now disable automatic diagnostic reporting. While Sentry reports are anonymous and help the team detect bugs faster, this update provides a clear option to turn the feature off for those who prefer not to share any diagnostic data. Optional Assisted GPS (A-GPS): An optional feature that enables faster satellite location locking by downloading satellite data through the mobile network. The feature is disabled by default and accompanied by a clear privacy explanation so users understand exactly how it works.





An optional feature that enables faster satellite location locking by downloading satellite data through the mobile network. The feature is disabled by default and accompanied by a clear privacy explanation so users understand exactly how it works. Swipe-to-Action Call Handling: Incoming calls on the lock screen can now be managed using a swipe gesture. This approach reduces accidental touches and prevents unintended actions when the phone is in a pocket or bag.





Incoming calls on the lock screen can now be managed using a swipe gesture. This approach reduces accidental touches and prevents unintended actions when the phone is in a pocket or bag. Pocket-Wake Prevention Fix: Improvements to screen wake behavior prevent the display from activating during incoming calls while the phone is in a pocket, helping avoid accidental inputs and improving battery efficiency.

Designed for Everyday Simplicity

MuditaOS K 1.5.0 reflects Mudita's commitment to improving the essentials rather than adding complexity. The update focuses on three key ideas:

Listening closely to community feedback, especially regarding privacy and control

Improving everyday interactions such as typing and calling

Expanding accessibility through broader language and regional support

Rather than transforming Mudita Kompakt into a traditional smartphone, the update reinforces its purpose as a device designed for mindful technology use.

Mudita Kompakt continues to offer a simpler approach to mobile technology, helping users stay connected when necessary while protecting their time, focus, and privacy. The MuditaOS K 1.5.0 update is now rolling out to Mudita Kompakt users.

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating mindful tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users' privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the release of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we're excited to continue shaping the future of digital well-being with Mudita Kompakt.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself. To learn more, visit mudita.com or store.mudita.com and follow us on Instagram @wearemudita.

Contact: Heidi Donato, TEN3 PR

[email protected]

(516) 359-1146

Sharaz Tahir, Mudita

[email protected]

SOURCE Mudita