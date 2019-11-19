Mudlick Marketing Announces Leadership Changes

KENNESAW, Ga., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct marketing agency Mudlick Marketing has promoted Zenon Olbrys to the position of Chief Executive Officer and has appointed direct mail industry veteran Nelson Rodenmayer Senior Vice President of Sales. Founder Tim Ross will serve as president, with a renewed focus on innovation and customer relationships.

"The three of us will combine our complementary skill sets to grow our product offerings and enhance our customer service capabilities as a premier marketing partner for local businesses and franchises," said Ross of the new structure.

Olbrys joined Mudlick Marketing in April 2018. He has more than two decades of global leadership experience in building and transforming successful, high-growth businesses and teams across a variety of industries. In his new role, Olbrys will focus on strategic direction and new initiatives, including the development of new technologies to better serve clients. He earned his undergraduate degree from Central Connecticut State University and his MBA from The Ohio State University. He also completed the Advanced Management Program in Global Leadership at the University of Oxford.

Rodenmayer joins Mudlick Marketing with more than 30 years of advertising and marketing experience, including two decades spent leading sales and marketing efforts at Valassis, Inc. He has extensive experience developing client solutions to help them grow their businesses along with expertise in research intelligence, analytics and innovation. He will be a key leadership team member in driving product and solution development for customers. Rodenmayer obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma.

"I am extremely excited about the leadership team we have assembled and look forward to working with Zenon and Nelson on new ways to solve our clients' marketing challenges," Ross said.

About Mudlick Mail

Operating out of Kennesaw, GA, Mudlick is a provider of turnkey, data-driven direct mail, digital and mobile marketing solutions primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and franchisees in a wide variety of consumer services industries. Mudlick utilizes its extensive experience and expertise to design customized marketing campaigns that generate measurable and attractive returns on investment for its customers. The company has invested heavily to build new capabilities and technologies through its partnership with private equity firm Clearview Capital.

