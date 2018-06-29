MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation Announces Release of its 2018 Annual Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results

About MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

Headquartered in New York, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company with total assets of $157.3 billion at March 31, 2018. Its main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. ("MUB" or "the Bank") and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. ("MUSA"). MUB provides an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies and major corporations. As of March 31, 2018, MUB operated 355 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 21 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. MUSA is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. (formerly The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ("MUFG"). MUFG Bank, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MUFG, which is one of the world's leading financial groups. Visit www.unionbank.com for more information.

