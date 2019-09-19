MUFG Celebrates Generation of Future Female Leaders in Partnership with Laureus Foundation

A Day of Service with Figure Skating in Harlem

On September 9, representatives of MUFG's inclusion and diversity initiative joined Benita Fitzgerald-Mosley, CEO of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA, to attend a day of service hosted by Figure Skating in Harlem (FSH), a Laureus partner dedicated to strengthening leadership skills among young women of color. Also attending were Olympic gold medalists Nadia Comăneci and Meryl Davis, who participated alongside MUFG employees in a series of group activities with girls at FSH's after-school facility.

"Sports gave me a platform at a time of few opportunities for women, and though we've made progress over the years, there's still room for improvement," said Ms. Comăneci, who is also a Laureus Academy member. "In supporting Laureus, sponsors like MUFG can help girls get a sense of direction in the early stages of life that they might not have otherwise had without sports."

The program concluded with female leaders from MUFG presenting a $10,000 donation to FSH and offering words of inspiration to the girls in the audience.

Sponsorship of Fashion Show Gala and Fundraiser

On September 10, MUFG sponsored the Laureus USA 2019 Fashion Show Gala and Fundraiser in Midtown Manhattan featuring Olympians and star athletes who walked the runway in support of the mission to improve the lives of youth. Among the sports stars were: Mses. Comăneci and Davis; Olympic medalists Edwin Moses, Sanya Richards-Ross, Monica Aksamit, Haley Anderson and Hilary Knight; gymnast Katelyn Ohashi; and World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight. Marcus Allen, a pro football Hall of Famer, and Eddie George, a former Heisman Trophy winner, also participated in the event.

"There is a lot happening beneath the surface that is empowering girls and young women to fulfill their potential, and I think we will witness major progress within a generation," said Ms. Fitzgerald-Mosley. "The MUFG partnership with Laureus is one prime example of how we can enable girls to access leadership programs, gain exposure to role models, and develop the confidence they need to mature into adulthood successfully."

MUFG amplified its presence at the gala by sponsoring a VIP lounge attended by MUFG Regional Executive for the Americas Stephen Cummings, a host of senior-level MUFG female professionals, and rising female stars from several of the bank's corporate clients.

"We are here to support the up-and-coming generation of future female leaders and to acknowledge the women—both clients and colleagues—who have already achieved success in their careers," said Mr. Cummings. "That's what makes this gala such a unique and meaningful client event."

Earlier this year, MUFG participated as a sponsor at the Laureus Youth Leadership Summit in Los Angeles, which took place on July 8 and 9.

