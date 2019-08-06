MUFG Expands Food & Beverage Practice, Hiring Three Senior Restaurant Finance Bankers

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Inc., one of the world's leading financial institutions, today announced it is expanding its Food & Beverage practice by hiring three corporate bankers with extensive experience in the restaurant finance sector.

MUFG said Christopher Addison, Shawn Janko and Jake Nash have joined as Managing Directors. They will report to Brian Geraghty, Co-Head of MUFG's Food & Beverage Finance group.

Mr. Janko started on June 10, 2019; Mr. Addison is scheduled to begin on August 12 and Mr. Nash's start date is September 12.

"With their industry experience and history of client service in the restaurant-franchise business, Chris, Shawn and Jake provide a natural extension to our existing food, beverage and restaurant platform," said Mr. Geraghty. "For MUFG, this expansion allows us to further penetrate a sector where we have industry expertise and see additional opportunities."

Mr. Addison spent the past 15 years with Bank of America, nearly all of it in the bank's Restaurant Group, where he managed a portfolio of more than 25 franchisee and franchisor clients. Mr. Addison earned a BS degree in Economics from the University of Florida.

With more than two decades of experience in corporate and commercial banking, Mr. Janko joins MUFG after 13 years with Bank of America and 10 years with Wachovia Bank. Since 2011, he had been the Senior Credit Products Manager for Bank of America's Restaurant Finance Group, where he provided financing and treasury solutions to operating companies and franchisees of large regional, national and multinational restaurant companies. Mr. Janko earned his MBA in Finance from Georgia State University after graduating with a BS in Business and Communications from the University of Alabama.

Mr. Nash comes to MUFG from Regions Bank where he was a Managing Director/Relationship Manager in the bank's Restaurant Group since 2012. At Regions Bank, Mr. Nash managed relationships with strategic financial sponsors as well as a portfolio of restaurant companies in the western U.S. He also spent nine years as a corporate banker in Bank of America's Restaurant Finance Group. Mr. Nash is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he earned a BBA in Finance.

The Food & Beverage Finance group is a unit of the MUFG Corporate Bank's General Industries division.

"We believe there's a high ceiling in the restaurant finance business and that we have the right people in place to make it successful," said Scott Hagel, Head of MUFG's General Industries group. "With MUFG's strong business network and solid foundation of products and services, I am convinced we can support clients with intelligent and innovative financial solutions as they look to grow their businesses across the U.S."

About MUFG Union Bank and MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $339.7 billion at March 31, 2019. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170.7 billion at March 31, 2019. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 351 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo, and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network of approximately 3,000 locations in more than 50 markets. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

