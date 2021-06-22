MUFG expands Mortgage-Backed Securities Trading team

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) today announced that Jake Kaercher has joined the firm's Mortgage Backed Securities Trading team as a Director, Securitized Product Trading.

Working closely with the team, Mr. Kaercher will be responsible for growing MUFG's Agency CMBS businesses, including Freddie K Multifamily securities (FHMS), Freddie Small Balance Multifamily (FRESB), Freddie Tax Exempt (FRETE), Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS), Alternative Credit Enhancement Securities (ACES), Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (GEMS), and Ginnie Mae Project Loans. He will report to Michael McCarthy, Head of MBS and Securitized Products Trading, and will be based in New York.

"As we're looking to build out our MBS product suite, Jake's wealth of relevant industry expertise and deep familiarity with government sponsored enterprises made him the right addition to our team," Michael McCarthy said. "We're excited to have Jake onboard."

Mr. Kaercher joins MUFG with more than 25 years of industry experience, including time running the Agency Multifamily business at Piper Sandler, Stifel Nicolaus and Merrill Lynch. In addition, he played a key role in the development and creation of the first Tax-Exempt Low-Income Multifamily Security.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $331 billion at March 31, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170 billion at March 31, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 309 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia.

MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

About MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

Press contact:

Oksana Poltavets

(518) 332-4173

[email protected]

SOURCE MUFG

