MUFG further strengthens its U.S. Macro Trading platform with a fixed income industry veteran hire

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today that George Goncalves has joined the firm as Head of U.S. Macro Strategy.

The addition of Mr. Goncalves builds on MUFG's strategic expansion of its fixed-income platform. Within the past year, the bank hired Mitchell Nadel as a Co-Head of Flow Products, leading Macro Trading.

Mr. Goncalves will be reporting to John Karabelas, Head of Institutional Investor Sales for the Americas. Aligning Mr. Goncalves macro strategy expertise with the Flow Products platform will further drive MUFG's business and client servicing. Mr. Goncalves' mandate will be to formulate U.S. Fixed Income views, market strategy thought leadership, and actionable trade ideas for clients.

"As we continue to reposition MUFG's fixed income platform to better serve our institutional clients, and look to expand our connectivity to the Japanese market, we are excited to have George join our team," said Mitchell Nadel, Co-Head of Flow Products, MUFG. "George's strong reputation in the industry and experience in the U.S. and with Japanese investors, along with his thorough market-based views, will benefit our client franchise and the Bank."

Additionally, Mr. Goncalves will work in tandem with Tom Joyce, Head of Capital Markets Strategy, to leverage synergies between the two teams to more tactically support clients.

An industry veteran of more than 20 years on the sell-side and buy-side, Mr. Goncalves spent nearly a decade at Nomura Securities, first as the chief U.S. Rates Strategist and later as the Head of Fixed Income Strategy for the Americas. Prior to that, Mr. Goncalves was the Head of Fixed Income Strategy at Cantor Fitzgerald and a senior research analyst at both Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. Mr. Goncalves started his career in the Fixed Income markets on the buy side at the formerly known Merrill Lynch Asset Management division in institutional separate accounts, analyzing and co-managing portfolios of Treasuries, short-term credit and mortgage-backed securities as an assistant portfolio management analyst.

