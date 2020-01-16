MUFG Grows Leveraged Finance Business with Hire of Timothy Fischer as Head of U.S. Sales

In this newly created role, Mr. Fischer will be responsible for leading distribution of leveraged loans and high-yield bonds in partnership with the bank's Capital Markets team. "With more than 25 years of both sales and trading experience in this space, Tim brings the institutional relationships and gravitas to expand our leveraged finance platform," says Mr. Karabelas. "His hire will also support our full-lifecycle business model—from origination to distribution and secondary trading—and help us progress toward becoming a top corporate-banking debt house in the Americas across the credit spectrum."

Mr. Fischer joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was Managing Director of Leveraged Credit Sales. Previously he was the Head of High Yield Trading at both Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers. Mr. Fischer earned an M.B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a B.A. in Economics from Beloit College.

MUFG is the world's fifth-largest financial institution, with approximately $2.9 trillion in total assets1 The bank had originally established a strong foundation in the investment-grade sector and later extended its coverage to include leveraged finance. In December 2019, MUFG ranked 8th by investment-grade issuance in U.S. dollar denominated date, according to Dealogic. Today the bank provides a full suite of financing and fixed-income advisory services to corporate clients, financial institutions and private-equity sponsors, serving borrowers in addition to financing investment opportunities.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $343 billion at September 30, 2019. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $173.2 billion at September 30, 2019. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of September 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 350 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo, and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network of more than 2,700 locations in more than 50 markets. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english .

1 As of September 30, 2019, and according to the exchange rate of 1 USD=¥107.9 (JPY) as of that date

