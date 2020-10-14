MUFG Hires Raj Kapadia as International Head of Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( MUFG ), one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced that it has hired Rajesh "Raj" Kapadia as International Head of Capital Markets. Mr. Kapadia will be responsible for the oversight, operation, and growth of MUFG's Capital Markets business globally, including debt and equity capital markets and leveraged finance.

"MUFG is committed to providing our global clients with the products, services, and insights to compete as a top tier global debt solution provider, and Raj is a key investment in that strategy," said Ko Oshima, MUFG International Supervision Executive of Capital Markets. "His 25-year career in debt financing, market expertise, and network of corporate and sponsor-based relationships will elevate our platform and advance our portfolio of capital financing solutions worldwide."

"Raj brings a client-focused strategic lens to our capital markets business, and as we continue to evolve the platform, supplementing our strong investment grade franchise with increasing leveraged finance orientation, his deep expertise will accelerate our success in this area," added Randall Chafetz, Deputy CEO of Global Corporate & Investment Banking who served as the Interim International Head of Capital Markets.

Mr. Kapadia will be based in New York and will report globally to Ko Oshima, International Supervision Executive of Capital Markets in Tokyo. He will have global leadership of MUFG's regional Capital Markets businesses in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

"This is an exciting time to join MUFG and to head such an important business and area of growth for the firm," said Raj Kapadia. "The strong historical success of MUFG's global investment grade capital markets business combined with its growing leveraged finance business will create an array of new opportunities for clients and the franchise."

Mr. Kapadia joins MUFG after a 25-year career at JPMorgan where he was most recently Co-Head of Technology, Media, & Telecom Leveraged Finance. In addition to this role, Raj has worked extensively with investment grade clients for crossover financings. He holds an undergraduate degree in engineering from Imperial College London and is a graduate of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Mr. Kapadia will join MUFG in January 2021.

MUFG is one of the world's largest financial institutions by assets, with approximately $3.2 trillion, as of June 30, 2020.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $379 billion at June 30, 2020. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $167.4 billion at June 30, 2020. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of June 30, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada.

Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with more than 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

Visit https://www.mufg.jp/english for more information.

