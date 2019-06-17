MUFG Hires Veteran Operations Executive Christy Orazi as Chief Procurement Officer

Orazi is an entrepreneurial operations executive with experience in strategic sourcing and organizational development specializing in leading enterprise level change. She has a proven ability to motivate and mobilize large teams around a common purpose utilizing technology to enable business models that drive client success. In her role, Orazi is responsible for overseeing the firm's procurement strategy for the U.S.

"Christy is a seasoned business executive with substantial experience in strategic sourcing and leading change, both vital skills as we continue to grow MUFG," said Worsoe.

Prior to joining MUFG, Orazi has held various senior leadership and transformation roles at BB&T since joining the company in 2008. Most recently, she was the Senior Vice President and Head of Sourcing and Procurement leading strategy and operations for enterprise third party spend management. She successfully led bank third party spend efforts to efficiently enable the firm to maximize value while minimizing risk. Prior to joining BB&T, she spent 12 years at IBM Corporation in various supply chain, engineering and procurement leadership roles.



She holds a Master of Business Administration degree in General Management from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering (Industrial Engineering) from North Carolina State University.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $339.7 billion at March 31, 2019. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170.7 billion at March 31, 2019. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 351 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

