MUFG Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG, a global financial group today released its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, Building a Vibrant Future, which details its progress toward social, economic and environmental goals, and underscores the impact of the bank's CSR efforts in local communities throughout the Americas.

The report details the foundation's philanthropic endeavors for its fiscal year from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019.

With a focus on environmental and sustainability goals, the company financed nearly 60 clean energy projects in 2018. For the third consecutive year, MUFG was recognized by Bloomberg as Global Lead Arranger for financing clean energy and energy-smart technologies. The ranking, released as part of Bloomberg's annual New Energy Finance league table, places MUFG No. 1 among private-sector banks.

In 2018, MUFG donated more than $19 million to more than 1,700 non-profit organizations in support of social, economic and environmental challenges in underserved communities, among other local needs. In addition, MUFG colleagues donated more than 48,000 hours of volunteer time in 2018.

Additional report highlights include:

$900 million in loans to support small businesses and farms

in loans to support small businesses and farms $211 million of discretionary spending to diverse businesses

of discretionary spending to diverse businesses More than $2.4 billion in lending and investments to support affordable housing

in lending and investments to support affordable housing 200 internship program graduates from the bank's five student-run high school branches since 2011

"Our annual CSR report reflects our commitment to transparency on these matters and our desire to consistently report our progress toward these important goals with all interested audiences," said Julius Robinson, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Americas, MUFG Union Bank. "With growing concerns around climate change and pressing societal challenges, we are looking at where we can use our scale and expertise to have positive impacts through our businesses, products and philanthropy."

About MUFG Union Bank and MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $339.7 billion at March 31, 2019. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170.7 billion at March 31, 2019. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 351 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers.

MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo, and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network of approximately 3,000 locations in more than 50 markets. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

