MUFG Strengthens Global Markets Business in the Americas With Hire of David Paster as Head of Corporate Sales

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG announced today that it is bolstering its Global Markets division in the Americas by hiring David Paster as the group's U.S. Head of Corporate Sales.

Mr. Paster, a Managing Director, will be based in New York and is scheduled to begin his role in the fall of 2019. He will report to Bill Mansfield, Regional Head of Global Markets for the Americas; and to Tatsuo Ichioka, Deputy Regional Head of Global Markets for the Americas.

In this newly created role, Mr. Paster will work closely with MUFG's Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Regional Bank businesses to fortify the bank's client relationships.

"David will be responsible for delivering foreign exchange and derivative risk-management solutions to our corporate clients in the region," Mr. Mansfield said. "MUFG has made great progress in building a top corporate-banking debt house in the Americas, and David's addition demonstrates our commitment to the business and to enhancing our engagement with clients."

With nearly 20 years of sales experience in foreign exchange and derivatives products, Mr. Paster joins MUFG from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was Managing Director, Head of Corporate FX Sales. He earned a B.S. in economics from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

About MUFG Union Bank and MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $339.7 billion at March 31, 2019. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170.7 billion at March 31, 2019. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 351 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers.

MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo, and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network of approximately 3,000 locations in more than 50 markets. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english .

Press contact:

Assaf Kedem

Direct: 212-782-4926

akedem@us.mufg.jp

SOURCE MUFG

Related Links

http://www.mufgamericas.com

