MUFG to Bring Hundreds of New Technology and Operations Jobs to Phoenix in 2020

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG, the world's 5th largest financial group with total assets of approximately $2.8 trillion and backed by 360 years of history and a global network of about 2,700 offices in over 50 markets with over 180,000 employees, expects to hire more than 500 technology experts and operations specialists in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area this year. This significant investment in talent, technologies, and tools is aligned with MUFG's expansion and growth plans and is a key part of the bank's technological and cultural transformation that is focused on putting clients and their changing needs first.

"We are adding to our talented workforce by building a team of experts in this location who are passionate about high performance and innovation, and always looking for the next great idea," said Scott Shane, Head of Talent Acquisition and Staffing. "In return, this talent will have the opportunity to use their knowledge to make an impact while growing their careers."

This hiring comes on the heels of MUFG Union Bank, a member of MUFG Americas, announcing a cooperative agreement with global technology leader FIS™ to build a next-generation, cloud-based core banking platform. MUFG Union Bank is the first global financial institution to choose this new platform to drive innovation forward.

"As we transform our capabilities and enhance the user experience to create integrated digital and mobile banking tools, we are looking for strong technology professionals in the Phoenix market who have the technical experience to guide the bank on its journey to a cloud-first, microservice-based, real time platform," said Dave Harden, Head of Core Banking Technology Transformation. "Jobs will include cyber security, cloud, infrastructure, security, and data engineers, as well as analysts and application developers."

"With a rapidly growing tech sector, we have been hiring colleagues in the local area for the past several years and are committed to continuing our build out," Shane said. "We look forward to furthering our partnerships within the community and continuing to attract key talent to be part of our growing team."

The Phoenix metro area also continues to be a key hub for MUFG operations teams and is central to the group's location strategy. Opportunities are available with Core Banking Operations & Transformation, Retail Loan Processing & Underwriting, Fraud Operations, and Electronic Banking & Wire Services departments.

Interested candidates may register to attend MUFG's Phoenix Technology Hiring Event scheduled for March 4th or apply to open positions online at MUFG Careers.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $343 billion at September 30, 2019. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $173.2 billion at September 30, 2019. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of September 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 350 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

