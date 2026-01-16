Muhammad Ibrahim assumed office as IICA Director General, pledging to deepen science-based cooperation to strengthen agriculture in the Americas

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (IICA) – Muhammad Ibrahim assumed office as the new Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in a ceremony witnessed by ministers and senior officials of more than thirty countries. The Guyanese agronomist pledged to work for all regions of the Americas, striving to build more competitive and efficient science-based agrifood systems.

Mary Munive Angermüller, Vice-President of Costa Rica; Arnoldo Tinoco and Alejandro Solano, Minister and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica, the country where IICA Headquarters is located; Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture of Guyana; and Cleber Soares, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil, were seated on the main platform during the ceremony in which outgoing Director General, Manuel Otero, handed over the reins of the institution to his successor.

Also present at the inauguration ceremony were officials from the United States—representing the State Department and the Secretariat of Agriculture—and from Argentina.

Ibrahim boasts extensive experience in agricultural development, international cooperation and public policy and has occupied various leadership positions in academic institutions and international organizations, establishing himself as an authority in issues related to sustainable agriculture and rural development.

On the other hand, IICA, which has a presence in thirty-four countries of the Americas, plays a fundamental role in providing support to governments to design and implement public policies to boost agricultural productivity and resilience.

Cleber Soares—who was representing Minister of Agriculture of Brazil and current Chair of IICA's highest governing body, the Inter-American Board of Agriculture (IABA), Carlos Fávaro—was tasked with swearing in Ibrahim as the new Director General.

"I accept this tremendous responsibility with gratitude, humility and a profound sense of purpose", said the Guyanese agronomist. "I am going to be a Director General for all the Americas, recognizing that we need differentiated strategies for each region of the hemisphere".

"I promise to raise the bar of excellence of the Institute even more, to strengthen joint work with the countries and to close the gaps to ensure more sustainable agrifood systems. I will foster an environment in which collaboration, partnerships and technical capacities can flourish, guided by transparency, financial prudence and accountability", he added. He also acknowledged the work of his predecessor Manuel Otero, whose tenure had positioned IICA as a benchmark institution in providing technical support for agricultural and rural development in the countries.

The outgoing Director General, in turn, stated, "I had the honor of leading an institution with history, prestige and a future, that plays a critical role in transforming our countries". He also underscored the priority given to farmers and their quality of life in the Institute's work.

In attendance at the ceremony of inauguration were Víctor Carvajal, Rodwell Ferguson and Ignacia Fernández, ministers of Agriculture of Costa Rica, Belize and Chile, respectively; and Silvia Massruhá, President of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA), among other high-level officials. Former IICA Directors General Víctor Villalobos of Mexico, Chelston Brathwaite of Barbados and Martín Piñeiro of Argentina also participated in person.

A message on behalf of the U.S. government noted that, "IICA delivers tangible results in the hemisphere, strengthening the agrifood systems that support farmers and ranchers, thereby facilitating international trade and enhancing the sovereignty and resilience of its Member States. During Dr. Otero's eight-year tenure, relationships and partnerships were strengthened for the benefit of the Western Hemisphere, agriculture was positioned as a strategic sector, and cooperation in the Americas was enhanced based on science and trust".

"The challenges facing agriculture today and in the future require a renewed approach. Agriculture will need to be viewed as a priority for national security, in order to enhance resilient exports and empower consumers. We look forward to working with Dr. Ibrahim in the Member States to ensure that agriculture remains a pillar for security, prosperity and opportunities. We have the land, the people and the expertise, and when we put farmers first, we win", he added.

Agustín Tejeda, Deputy Secretary of Agrifood Markets at the Secretariat of Agriculture of Argentina, highlighted Ibrahim's "professional and technical experience and profound knowledge of the region, which provide a solid foundation for leading IICA during a key phase in which production and international trade must be strengthened".

"At present, agriculture in our region faces the great challenge of improving productivity, advancing toward a more efficient use of inputs and resources, incorporating innovation, and fully capitalizing on the opportunities afforded by international markets. Within this context, IICA plays a fundamental role as a technical cooperation agency, assisting countries in designing and implementing science- and evidence-based public policies aimed at reducing costs, eliminating distortions and improving competitiveness", he added.

Senior officials from all countries in the Western Hemisphere watched the ceremony online.

Speaking from Georgetown, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, delivered remarks via a video message in which he referred to IICA's "critical role" in generating agricultural value added and supporting development. He also congratulated his fellow countryman Ibrahim on the responsibility he was assuming.

"Agriculture is the backbone of rural prosperity. It stabilizes our economy, which is why IICA plays such a vital role. I congratulate Muhammad Ibrahim and recognize IICA's importance as a pillar for development and for strengthening partnerships to achieve a competitive, resilient and sustainable agriculture sector", remarked the president.

Minister Mustapha, who is also Chair of the Ministerial Task Force on Agriculture of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), congratulated Ibrahim on becoming "the first Guyanese to lead this prestigious institution" and highlighted the fact that "his career, both in our homeland and on this global stage, is a testament to the tremendous potential that exists in our region".

The Minister commended Manuel Otero on his tenure and stated that the new IICA Director General's "proven capacity to integrate science, policies and practical actions represents the type of leadership needed to address the complex agricultural and food security scenario".

SOURCE Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture