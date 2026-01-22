Muinzer Completes Sale of Two Development Sites Adjacent to Purdue University

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinzer, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in student housing, announced today the closing of the sale of two development sites located in the commercial heart of West Lafayette, adjacent to Purdue University.

Muinzer originally acquired the three-property Chauncey Hill Portfolio in 2020, acting quickly to close the distressed acquisition in one of the nation's most resilient student housing markets. Following the earlier sale of Chauncey Hill Mall in 2022, the sale of the two remaining development sites, Chauncey Hill Annex and the Chauncey Hill Employee Parking Lot, represent the final dispositions within the three-property portfolio that have collectively generated a 3.2x multiple and a 42% IRR on invested equity.

"This portfolio embodies what defines our platform, clarity in chaos, speed in execution, and partnership alignment through every cycle," said Marc Muinzer, Founder and CEO of Muinzer. "For more than 20 years, our team has delivered exceptional risk-adjusted returns for our capital partners. The Chauncey Hill Portfolio exemplifies how we have successfully transformed a distressed opportunity into an outstanding outcome, reflecting the strength of our team, our market knowledge, and the continued evolution of downtown West Lafayette."

The sales of the Chauncey Hill Annex and the Chauncey Hill Employee Parking Lot add to recent monetizations totaling over $300 million across Muinzer's student housing platform.

About Muinzer

Founded in 2002 by Marc Muinzer, a Purdue University alumnus, Muinzer is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm focused on student housing in high-growth university markets across the United States. With a track record of delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns for more than 20 years, the firm partners with institutional and private capital to identify, acquire, and actively manage purpose-built student housing assets near leading public universities. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, West Lafayette, Auburn, and Knoxville, and is one of the nation's most active student housing investors and managers.

For more information, visit www.muinzer.com

