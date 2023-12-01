MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Mullen Automotive, Inc. - MULN

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MULN).

In April 2022, market analyst Hindenburg Research reported a wide range of shocking allegations involving the Company overstating its business deals, production timeline, and battery technology, including that two electric cargo vans that it claimed it would be manufacturing were actually Chinese EVs rebranded with a Mullen logo, that it had misrepresented the test results of its solid-state battery, and that it misrepresented the nature of its business relationships with several companies, among other issues.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Mullen's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Mullen shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit us at https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-muln/ to learn more.

