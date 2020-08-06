Mullen Coughlin Announces Additional Talent Acquisition, Geographic Locations, and New Home Office

DEVON, Pa., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC proudly announces three lateral partner hires, further geographic growth, and the expansion of its home office.

Founded in 2016 with thirteen attorneys, Mullen Coughlin is now fifty-six attorneys strong, including three recent lateral partner hires. Lynda Jensen and Kevin Mekler, leaders of the Nelson Mullins' data privacy team, bring their experience from both private practice and claims management experience at a prominent cyber insurance carrier, to Mullen Coughlin LLC, where they will rely on this experience to counsel organizations in compliance and incident response. Paulyne Gardner is departing Lewis Brisbois to join Mullen Coughlin, where she will provide both regulatory investigation and litigation counsel to organizations facing third-party claims relating to data privacy.

Lynda will be based in Massachusetts and Kevin will be based in Florida. Paulyne will operate in Mullen Coughlin's new home office, which will open this month at 426 West Lancaster Avenue, Devon, PA. With over fifty-six thousand square feet, this office will boast the latest in technology and security, accommodate the projected continued growth of the firm, and provide all Mullen Coughlin employees access to amenities and resources to further their professional careers, as well as their health and well-being.

"Teamwork, experience and the sole focus on insurance-based data privacy services are hallmarks of Mullen Coughlin's growth. The addition of Lynda, Kevin, and Paulyne, enhances our team of successful, smart, and experienced attorneys exclusively focused on counseling organizations on data privacy," said John Mullen.

"While we serve organizations around the world and pride ourselves on our 24/7 services, the strategic opening of office locations other than Pennsylvania allows us to tap into national talent pools and build our team with the best of the best data privacy attorneys," said Jennifer Coughlin.

Mullen Coughlin, LLC is a law firm solely focused on counseling organizations in the context of data privacy, including incident response, regulatory investigation, single-plaintiff and class action litigation, and compliance. Mullen Coughlin is proud of its team and continues to build. We service cyber insurance carriers and their insureds both before and after cyber incidents. Additional information can be found at www.mullen.law.

