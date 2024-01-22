Mullen Coughlin LLC Announces Expansion to the United Kingdom With New Partner, Cameron Carr

DEVON, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC is pleased to announce a milestone – expansion to the United Kingdom – with the addition of Cameron Carr as a Partner.

"The demand for focused data privacy and cybersecurity legal services continues to rise globally. Our expansion is in direct response to the needs of the cyber insurance industry for access to our services," said Mullen Coughlin Co-Founder & Managing Member, Jennifer A. Coughlin. "We are thrilled to welcome Cameron to Mullen Coughlin as a key player in our overall growth plan."

Cameron joins the firm with over a decade of data security and incident response experience while in private practice and on secondment with well-known London carriers/syndicates.

"Since opening Mullen Coughlin in 2016, we remain true to one theme – one firm, one focus: cyber," said Mullen Coughlin CEO John F. Mullen . "Cameron enhances Mullen Coughlin's incident response capabilities and positions us to deliver high-value legal advice to organizations in the United Kingdom and beyond. With Cameron and forthcoming hires, Mullen Coughlin is committed to the international delivery of bespoke legal services to the cyber insurance industry."

"I am thrilled to join Mullen Coughlin and am excited to collaborate with colleagues across the firm to support our clients and cyber insurance partners dealing with global data privacy and security incidents," says Cameron. On the expected increased growth, Cameron adds that he, "looks forward to growing Mullen Coughlin's international presence in order to support our client's compliance with EU data privacy and information security laws already in place, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as well as the numerous laws and regulations on the horizon."

Since 2016, Mullen Coughlin has managed over 25,000 data privacy and security incidents on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and from all geographic locations. Mullen Coughlin has over 115 experienced attorneys solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security incident response; regulatory investigation; and security and privacy litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law.

