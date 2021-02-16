Mullen Coughlin LLC Proudly Announces That Kevin E. Dolan Has Rejoined The Firm As An Equity Partner In Its Devon, PA Headquarters.

DEVON, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I couldn't be more excited to rejoin so many of my former colleagues and team up with all of the exceptional new talent that John, Jenn and the rest of firm leadership have assembled these past few years," Kevin said. "The depth of expertise at Mullen Coughlin is unparalleled in the industry, and I'm proud to be a part of this next chapter of growth with the nation's premier cybersecurity firm."

Kevin, who is a graduate of Temple University's Beasley School of Law, has been practicing law for over a decade, spending the initial portion of his career at Philadelphia-based law firms with several of the Mullen Coughlin team members, where he focused primarily on guiding clients through high-profile breach response incidents and compliance assessments.

Following his experience in private practice, Kevin joined La Salle University in 2015 to serve in various executive roles, most recently as Vice President of Strategy and General Counsel. At La Salle, Kevin oversaw all legal issues implicating the University and advised the President and Board of Trustees on significant operational, legal and governance matters.

"Kevin was an integral member of the team before and has returned with even more relevant experience and knowledge that further establishes Mullen Coughlin as the premier data privacy and security law firm for all industry sectors," said Jennifer Coughlin.

"It's no secret our team first came together in the early 2000s, and we've grown since then with talented attorneys that understand data privacy and security, the risks organizations face in this technology heavy world, appropriate incident response practices and the value of cyber insurance in the preparation for and response to data privacy events," said John Mullen. "Kevin understood it when he was with us before, understands it now and we welcome him back to the team."

Mullen Coughlin has 70 plus attorneys who counsel organizations solely in data privacy and security event preparation, incident response, regulatory investigation and litigation with a focus on insured entities.

