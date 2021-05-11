Mullen Coughlin LLC proudly welcomes Senior Partner, James (Jimmy) M. Paulino

DEVON, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC proudly welcomes James (Jimmy) M. Paulino to the firm as a Senior Partner in the Incident Response practice. Jimmy joins the firm from Goldberg Segalla LLP in Rochester, New York where he was a Partner in their Data Privacy and Cybersecurity and eDiscovery practices, and the leader of their incident response team.

"I am proud to join the nation's leading team of data privacy and cybersecurity attorneys dedicated to helping clients navigate the anxieties and legal obligations following a potential data incident," said Jimmy.

Jimmy received his Juris Doctor magna cum laude from University of Notre Dame Law School. Jimmy also has a Master of Arts in Political Philosophy from the University of York in England and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy magna cum laude from the University of Rochester. He is a U.S. Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

Throughout his legal career, Jimmy has been recognized by numerous local and national organizations. He has been named a "Rising Star" by SuperLawyers for seven straight years, won the "Outstanding Young Lawyer Award" from the New York State Bar Association and was named as a member of the "40 Under 40" by the Rochester Business Journal. He also is an active member in his local legal community, particularly with advancing technology and diversity in the legal profession.

"With his years of experience in counseling organizations through the investigation and response to data privacy incidents, as well as his experience as a skilled litigator, Jimmy is a tremendous asset to Mullen Coughlin and further builds out our team of attorneys with unmatched data privacy and security experience," said Jennifer Coughlin.

John Mullen, the firm's Managing Partner, adds, "One of the ways Mullen Coughlin is addressing the exponential growth of the cyber market is identifying and hiring people like Jimmy. His background and 'can-do' attitude fits seamlessly into what we continue to build. We are thrilled to have him."

With experience in handling over twenty thousand data privacy and security events on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and from all geographic locations, Mullen Coughlin has over 85 experienced attorneys uniquely and solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-event compliance and planning, data privacy and security event investigation and response, regulatory investigation defense and single-plaintiff and class action litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law.

