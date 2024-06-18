Mullen Coughlin LLC Takes Home Two Honors at the 2024 Zywave Cyber Risk Awards

DEVON, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin is thrilled to announce that it is the recipient of two awards presented at the 2024 Zywave Cyber Risk Awards and voted upon by nearly 10,000 cyber insurance and cyber industry peers – the Cyber Law Firm of the Year award and the Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – Attorney award.

The Cyber Law Firm of the Year award, in which Mullen Coughlin previously won in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023, recognizes a law firm that has been "unparalleled in its work within the cyber insurance space in 2023." Having handled nearly 4,000 data privacy and security incidents, as well as counseling over 500 organizations with pre-incident and proactive Advisory Compliance solutions and representing over 250 clients in Privacy Litigation and formal Regulatory Investigation in 2023 alone, this award is a testament to the continued trust the cyber insurance community has in Mullen Coughlin and its team members in providing data privacy and information security counsel for their insureds around the globe.

Mullen Coughlin CEO, John F. Mullen, said about the honor, "Our team works around the clock – 24/7/365 – to provide the most effective and efficient legal counsel for our clients, and this award recognizes once again our unbridled commitment to the industry and data privacy law."

Partner Carolyn Purwin Ryan was voted as the Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – Attorney, recognizing her commitment and skills as a Breach Coach attorney on behalf of the cyber insurance community, as well as a go-to partner and resource for the cyber insurance ecosystem – including carriers, brokers, industry partners, law enforcement and regulatory bodies. This is Carolyn's first time winning this award, having also been nominated in 2023; Mullen Coughlin CEO, John F. Mullen, and Managing Member, Jennifer A. Coughlin, received this honor in 2017 and 2018 (Mullen) and 2022 (Coughlin).

"I am gushing and thrilled for this honor," says Carolyn. "I am so grateful to my cyber industry friends, my Mullen Coughlin colleagues and the numerous industry partners we work with for their continued support."

"Carolyn is a true professional and a leader in the cyber insurance industry and for Mullen Coughlin. She is not only a thoughtful and knowledgeable data privacy attorney and Breach Coach, but she is also one of the most encouraging and positive persons I know. This honor solidifies her accomplishments as a go-to resource for our cyber insurance clients, their insureds and our industry partners. We could not be happier for Carolyn and are excited to witness her continued success at Mullen Coughlin and within the industry," adds Managing Member Jennifer A. Coughlin.

John adds, "These awards are a true testament to Mullen Coughlin's hard work, unparalleled experience and devotion to the cyber industry and our clients, business partners and law enforcement."

Mullen Coughlin has managed over 25,000 data privacy and security incidents on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and from all geographic locations. Mullen Coughlin has over 120 experienced attorneys solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security incident response; regulatory investigation; and security and privacy litigation defense. For more information, visit www.mullen.law.

