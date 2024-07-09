Mullen Coughlin LLC Welcomes AmLaw 100 Attorney to Join Incident Response Team as Partner

DEVON, Pa., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC, a global data privacy and security law firm, continues its expansion with the addition of Thomas I. Moran, CIPP/US to the Incident Response practice as a Partner in Ohio. This hire bolsters the Firm's team of over 130 attorneys to better serve clients and the cyber insurance industry in today's ever-evolving data privacy and security threat landscape. Tom will continue to provide counsel to organizations who experience a data privacy and security incident.

A career data privacy and security attorney, Tom brings nearly 10 years of experience and a proven track record of providing efficient and effective legal services on a variety of complex and high-profile incident response matters. He's handled incidents for organizations across all industry group sectors, with significant proficiency handling investigations on behalf of publicly-traded and large-sized organizations. He is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and holds an IAPP U.S. Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) certificate proving his commitment to and knowledge of the data privacy, information security and cybersecurity legal and regulatory landscape.

On joining Mullen Coughlin, Tom remarks, "I'm excited to be joining the Mullen Coughlin team! I look forward to contributing to a firm already achieving great success in helping organizations navigate the dynamic and complex legal issues arising from data privacy and security incidents. Being part of such a dedicated and accomplished team is a tremendous opportunity, and I hope to add to Mullen Coughlin's already sterling reputation."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our team," says Mullen Coughlin Managing Member, Jennifer A. Coughlin . "His addition to the Firm underscores Mullen Coughlin's commitment to not only providing 24/7/365 incident response services, but also in attracting exceptional talent to join the team, further bolstering the extraordinary team of attorneys at the Firm, all of whom are unmatched in experience and knowledge."

Mullen Coughlin CEO, John F. Mullen , adds, "Having Tom join the Firm is a testament to the continued growth of the cyber insurance industry. We grow along with our carrier and broker partners. I look forward to working closely with Tom."

Mullen Coughlin has managed over 25,000 data privacy and security incidents on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and from all geographic locations. Mullen Coughlin has over 130 experienced attorneys solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security incident response ; regulatory investigation ; and security and privacy litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law .

