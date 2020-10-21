Mullen Coughlin LLC's Growth Continues With Addition Of New Equity Partner, Carolyn Purwin Ryan

DEVON, Pa., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC proudly announces that Carolyn Purwin Ryan, a leader of her prior firm's Data Privacy Group, has joined Mullen Coughlin LLC as an equity partner in its Devon, PA headquarters.

"It is an understatement to say I'm excited to join the premier cybersecurity firm," Carolyn said. "The depth, scope, and expertise of Mullen Coughlin is unparalleled in the industry, and I am thrilled to be joining this incredible team."

Bringing over a decade of experience in counseling organizations both before and after an event and a real understanding of the cyber insurance industry, Carolyn's addition grows Mullen Coughlin to seventy attorneys strong. She solidifies Mullen Coughlin's position as the leading data security law firm with unmatched experience in counseling organizations in data privacy/security event preparation, incident response, regulatory investigation, and litigation.

"We've grown consistently since opening our doors, but, more importantly, we've grown with people that truly understand how catastrophic a data privacy event can be and how to appropriately counsel organizations facing these types of crises," said Jennifer Coughlin.

"Our team actually began forming in the early 2000s. We've handled nearly 20,000 data events which taught us how to best counsel organizations in preparing for or responding to incidents. We appreciate the cyber insurance ecosystem and rely on our partners at the carriers and brokers," said John Mullen.

"We look forward to continued growth and success with Carolyn on the team," added the firm's General Counsel and Litigation and Regulatory Investigation Practice Group Chair, Claudia McCarron.

Mullen Coughlin LLC, with attorneys/locations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Florida and Texas is a law firm focused exclusively on counseling organizations in the context of data privacy/security, including incident response, regulatory investigation, single-plaintiff/class action litigation, and compliance.

SOURCE Mullen Coughlin LLC