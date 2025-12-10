Multi-Award-Winning Duo The Swansons Named as Featured Band for the Empire Strykers Soccer Team Home Opener December 12th

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Award-winning music group The Swansons are honored to announce they have been selected as the featured musical entertainers for the Empire Strykers home opener at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. The Empire Strykers will be battling the San Diego Sockers with gates opening at 6pm and the match starting at 7:05pm. Tickets are sure to sell out for this event as the Empire Strykers bring the game home, The Swansons bring exceptional music and entertainment. The Swansons recently participated in the City of Ontario, CA Annual Holiday Light Parade with their own impressive float this past Saturday, December 6th to standing room crowds. This also comes off the band's recent win in November for their song "Forever" which won the Pop Rock Song category at the 11th Annual Josie Music Awards, where The Swansons received their JMA Award at the Grand Ole Opry in the coveted circle on stage. "Forever" is the first single from The Swansons new album "SEVEN" which released on November 7th. This powerful new album is the band's 7th album, and it is their first ever Christian/Gospel project featuring 13 original tracks with a mix of pop and rock styling!

"Giving God the Glory" tour launches in 2026 across North America with more dates and venues being scheduled. Fans will be engaged with the entire album of "SEVEN" plus other hit songs from The Swansons past album discography and catalog. In other news The Swansons are currently in talks for the creation of a documentary on the band currently titled "The Opening Act – The Swansons" with plans for a 2026 release.

The Swansons at the 2025 Ontario Holiday Light Parade

The Swansons are a multi-Genre husband-and-wife music duo featuring Angie and Joe Finley. The duo formed in California in 2012. Their discography currently contains seven albums. They have shared stages with Wayne Newton (Mr. Las Vegas), Corey Feldman, Berlin, Missing Persons, Martha Davis & The Motels, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, Tommy Tutone and Cherrie Currie (The Runaways). Previous awards include Multi Genre Duo of the Year, Las Vegas Producers Choice, Best Country Music Video and The Mike Curb Outstanding Country Artist Award. The Swansons show "Live Worldwide with The Swansons" broadcasts weekly via Fridays at 6pm pst via the link below. https://www.youtube.com/@TheSwansons1/streams.

