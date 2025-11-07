The Swansons - Award Winning Duo Win Josie Award for Pop Rock Song Category

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Award-winning music group The Swansons achieved more accolades this past weekend as their song "Forever" won the Pop Rock Song category at the 11th Annual Josie Music Awards. The JMAs were once again held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville TN and The Swansons accepted their award and trophy in the hallowed circle on the Opry stage. "Forever" is the first single from The Swansons new album releasing today "SEVEN." This powerful new album is the bands 7th album, and it is their first ever Christian/Gospel project featuring 13 original tracks with a mix of pop and rock styling!

The Swansons at the 11th annual Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry Nashville TN 11/2/25

"Giving God the Glory" tour launches in 2026 across North America with more dates and venues being scheduled. Fans will be engaged with the entire album of "SEVEN" plus other hit songs from The Swansons past album discography and catalog.

The Swansons are honored to be featured at the City of Ontario, California Holiday Light Parade on December 6, 2025. All of their fans are encouraged to attend this celebration.

The Swansons are a multi-Genre husband-and-wife music duo comprised of Angie and Joe Finley. The band formed in California in 2012. The duo has released seven albums and shared the stage with numerous A-list artists. Including Wayne Newton (Mr. Las Vegas), Corey Feldman, Berlin, Missing Persons, Martha Davis & The Motels, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, Tommy Tutone and Cherrie Currie (The Runaways). The Swansons previous awards include Producers Choice, Las Vegas Producers Choice, Best Country Music Video, Outstanding Country Album and The Mike Curb Outstanding Country Artist Award. When they aren't on tour, writing new music, recording new music, writing books or receiving awards The Swansons perform a weekly Live streaming show that has aired weekly for over five years. "Live Worldwide with The Swansons" and is available via the link below.

