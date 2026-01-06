Multi-Generational Family Completes $35 Million 1031 Exchange into Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Texas

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcapa 1031 Advisors, a financial advisory firm specializing exclusively in 1031 exchanges and tax mitigation strategies, announced today it structured and advised on a multi-generational family's completion of a $35 million 1031 exchange into a newly developed grocery-anchored shopping center in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

The family initially considered passive, fractional ownership options such as Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs) were evaluated but did not meet the family's stated requirements for sole ownership and control of their replacement property. Corcapa 1031 Advisors worked with the family to evaluate exchange options and design an approach aligned with their long-term investment and estate planning goals as they guided the family through the evaluation, structuring, and execution of the transaction to ensure compliance with IRS Section 1031 guidelines.

"This exchange transaction demonstrates how 1031 strategies can be structured to match specific ownership, control, and planning requirements," said Christina Nielson, chief executive officer and founder of Corcapa 1031 Advisors and its affiliated firm, 1031 DST Solution. "While DSTs and fractionalized real estate ownership can be the right choice for many, this family wanted to retain full control of their investment. After careful consideration, this transaction secured a high-quality, newly built property that provides the potential for both stability and growth for generations to come."

The approximately 100,000-square-foot shopping center has an anchor grocery tenant with a 20-year lease term and junior anchor tenants with 10-year lease terms. The property is located in an area with 3.5% annual population growth.

"Our role was to help the family evaluate every option — from DSTs and TICs to sole ownership — and determine what best fit their vision," added Rob Babcock, vice president of internet strategy and financial advisor outreach at Corcapa 1031 Advisors. "By choosing direct ownership of a $35 million grocery-anchored shopping center, they not only gained control but also positioned themselves for strong income potential and long-term legacy planning. The advisory process involved comparing DSTs, TICs, and direct ownership structures to determine the most appropriate fit based on the family's objectives."

The transaction underscores Corcapa's expertise in helping families and individual investors navigate complex tax-deferred exchange strategies. By combining in-depth knowledge of DSTs, tenant-in-common (TIC) programs, sole-ownership structures, and 721 UPREIT transactions, the firm structures transactions based on each client's ownership preferences, tax considerations, risk profile, and estate planning goals.

About Corcapa 1031 Advisors and 1031 DST Solution

Founded in 2011, Corcapa 1031 Advisors and 1031 DST Solution is a boutique financial advisory firm specializing exclusively in 1031 and 1033 exchanges and tax mitigation strategies. A recognized leader in alternative real estate investments, the firm focuses on Delaware statutory trusts, tenant-in-common programs, sole-ownership transactions, and 721 UPREIT structures. Corcapa has successfully guided hundreds of clients through thousands of investments, facilitating over $1 billion in completed exchanges. With a dedicated focus on real estate solutions, Corcapa is a trusted partner for registered investment advisors and financial advisors nationwide who frequently refer clients seeking expert guidance on tax-deferred exchange strategies.

This is for informational purposes only, does not constitute individual investment advice, and should not be relied upon as tax or legal advice. This is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any interest. DST investments are speculative, illiquid, and may carry a high degree of risk - including the potential loss of the entire investment. Performance is not guaranteed and could be lower than anticipated. Past events and trends do not predict or guarantee or indicate future events or results. Securities offered through DAI Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SiPC.

Contact:

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

[email protected]

SOURCE Corcapa 1031 Advisors