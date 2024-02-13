Multi Image Group's (MIG) Growth Accelerating to Meet Clients Growing Event Production and Creative Needs

News provided by

Multi Image Group

13 Feb, 2024, 17:28 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi Image Group (MIG), a leading event and exhibit production agency, is proud to announce a series of strategic investments to adapt to clients expanding creative and production needs.

Continue Reading
MIG’s new printer in the Digital Lab.
MIG’s new printer in the Digital Lab.

New Warehouse Space: In continued expansion mode, MIG has acquired additional warehouse space that will serve as a secondary hub for MIG's growing exhibit, staging, technology, and creative offerings. This new facility not only allows MIG to expand their capabilities (offering more under one roof than ever before) but ensures streamlined processes for event and exhibit production, storage, and distribution.

Employment Growth: As part of its expansion strategy, MIG is proud to contribute to local job growth with an increase of 14% in the past year. The company has increased its workforce by hiring a diverse range of talent across various departments that include Technical Directors, Executive Producers, Scenic Designers, Carpenters, IT Experts and Creative Artists. MIG's latest employment growth reflects its allegiance to the community and fostering talent within the events and exhibits industry. In 2023, MIG also changed its ownership structure to 100% Employee owned company under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)!

Rebranding: MIG is excited to introduce its revitalized brand identity, signaling a fresh phase in the company's growth. The revamped brand adds a renewed sense of enthusiasm to MIG's 45-year history and mirrors the company's progressive mindset in areas such as creative and production approaches, addressing client issues, and remaining at the cutting edge of trends in the event and exhibit industry.

Printing Facilities and Upgraded Printers: To elevate the quality, quantity and client control of MIG's print capabilities, MIG has recently invested in a full-service frontline printing machine that is a major investment and upgrade in capabilities from past machinery. Housed in a dedicated facility at MIG headquarters, this new innovation will allow MIG to bring their client's printing dreams to life; from large format signage to custom shaped designs – all while ensuring that every project meets MIG's high standards of quality and excellence. Nick Harmeling, MIG's Digital Lab Manager, adds "This new machine is also super eco-friendly. There's no harmful or toxic fumes during the printing process, which is a win-win for MIG and the environment."

In light of these transformative changes, MIG remains steadfast in its commitment to exceeding client expectations and applying the latest technologies in the events and exhibit industry. The company looks forward to continued success, building on its 45th year legacy of creativity, and unparalleled client services.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Monica Ballerano, [email protected].

About Multi Image Group (MIG): MIG is a leading event production and experiential marketing company that specializes in creating immersive and impactful experiences for its clients. With a legacy of innovation and excellence, MIG continues to push the boundaries of event production, ensuring memorable engagements that captivate audiences and drive results. For more information, visit www.mig.cc.

SOURCE Multi Image Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.