Multi Image Group's (MIG) Growth Accelerating to Meet Clients Growing Event Production and Creative Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi Image Group (MIG), a leading event and exhibit production agency, is proud to announce a series of strategic investments to adapt to clients expanding creative and production needs.

MIG’s new printer in the Digital Lab.

New Warehouse Space: In continued expansion mode, MIG has acquired additional warehouse space that will serve as a secondary hub for MIG's growing exhibit, staging, technology, and creative offerings. This new facility not only allows MIG to expand their capabilities (offering more under one roof than ever before) but ensures streamlined processes for event and exhibit production, storage, and distribution.

Employment Growth: As part of its expansion strategy, MIG is proud to contribute to local job growth with an increase of 14% in the past year. The company has increased its workforce by hiring a diverse range of talent across various departments that include Technical Directors, Executive Producers, Scenic Designers, Carpenters, IT Experts and Creative Artists. MIG's latest employment growth reflects its allegiance to the community and fostering talent within the events and exhibits industry. In 2023, MIG also changed its ownership structure to 100% Employee owned company under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)!

Rebranding: MIG is excited to introduce its revitalized brand identity, signaling a fresh phase in the company's growth. The revamped brand adds a renewed sense of enthusiasm to MIG's 45-year history and mirrors the company's progressive mindset in areas such as creative and production approaches, addressing client issues, and remaining at the cutting edge of trends in the event and exhibit industry.

Printing Facilities and Upgraded Printers: To elevate the quality, quantity and client control of MIG's print capabilities, MIG has recently invested in a full-service frontline printing machine that is a major investment and upgrade in capabilities from past machinery. Housed in a dedicated facility at MIG headquarters, this new innovation will allow MIG to bring their client's printing dreams to life; from large format signage to custom shaped designs – all while ensuring that every project meets MIG's high standards of quality and excellence. Nick Harmeling, MIG's Digital Lab Manager, adds "This new machine is also super eco-friendly. There's no harmful or toxic fumes during the printing process, which is a win-win for MIG and the environment."

In light of these transformative changes, MIG remains steadfast in its commitment to exceeding client expectations and applying the latest technologies in the events and exhibit industry. The company looks forward to continued success, building on its 45th year legacy of creativity, and unparalleled client services.

About Multi Image Group (MIG): MIG is a leading event production and experiential marketing company that specializes in creating immersive and impactful experiences for its clients. With a legacy of innovation and excellence, MIG continues to push the boundaries of event production, ensuring memorable engagements that captivate audiences and drive results. For more information, visit www.mig.cc.

