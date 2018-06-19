Multi-Platinum Pop Recording Artist Andy Grammer, Broadway Legend Chita Rivera And 'The Voice' Finalist Kyla Jade Join The All-Star Cast Of PBS' 'A CAPITOL FOURTH'!

Rivera, a versatile actress/singer/dancer and the recipient of the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, will introduce a special tribute to the work of famed American composer Leonard Bernstein, the iconic voice of his age, on the 100th anniversary of his birthday (he was born August 25, 1918). The segment will feature Bernstein's beloved composition "Tonight" from WEST SIDE STORY performed by internationally acclaimed Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. Rivera, who has been nominated for a record-breaking ten Tony Awards, and won twice, originated the role of 'Anita' in the original Broadway premiere of WEST SIDE STORY in 1957 bringing her stardom.

The 38th annual broadcast of A CAPITOL FOURTH, celebrating our country's 242nd birthday, airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on PBS Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard live in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide. The concert will also be live-streamed on PBS, You Tube, Facebook and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2018.

Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos (FULLER HOUSE, SCREAM QUEENS) hosts the festivities which will feature all-star musical performances by: multi-platinum selling music legend Jimmy Buffett with the Broadway cast of the new musical ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, making their first stop after Broadway at the U.S. Capitol before launching a national tour; 'America's Band," the iconic multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys; three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Pentatonix; legendary Motown stars The Temptations; acclaimed multi-platinum country music singer-songwriter and winner of the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Country Artist Luke Combs; country music star and AMERICAN IDOL alum Lauren Alaina; 12-time Grammy Award-winner and gospel legend CeCe Winans; and world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming, who will be performing her show-stopping anthem from the current hit Broadway production of CAROUSEL.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment shows including the GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and more.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For more than 35 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festival Award, the Golden Cine Award, and the Writer's Guild of America Award.

Underwriters

A CAPITOL FOURTH is made possible by grants from The Boeing Company, the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

