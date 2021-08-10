Multi-Platinum Recording Artist and Songwriter Daniel Powter Joins TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Distinguished Speakers

Powter will debut his forthcoming single at the event that was written for individuals who have courageously overcome the difficulties and challenges they have faced.

"Daniel Powter represents the bravery, resilience and determination that many small and medium-size businesses can relate to and that they have demonstrated in the last year-plus. His participation at TriNet PeopleForce is sure to move, inspire and uplift anyone who may be facing their own challenges, whether personally or in business," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall.

Powter's songs have achieved Top 10 status seven times around the world. His iconic hit single "Bad Day" reached number one in 48 countries and remained at number one on the Billboard U.S. Singles Chart for six consecutive weeks. He has won multiple national and international music awards throughout his distinguished career.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

