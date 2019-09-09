Multi-State Lottery Class Action Reaches Nationwide Settlement

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The following is being released by the Crawford & Mauro Law Firm; Dickey & Campbell, PLC; and the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) and Dale Culler represented by Jerry Crawford, Nick Mauro, Blake Hanson and Gary Dickey, have come to an agreement to resolve a pending class action lawsuit brought in 2017 by Mr. Culler as class representative.

Briefly stated, MUSL has agreed to make available reimbursement of the cost of non-winning tickets for a small set of drawings that occurred on certain dates from November 2005 through November 2013 that were allegedly made unfair by the criminal conduct of Eddie Tipton.

The settlement agreement has been approved by the Court. MUSL will establish a settlement fund of $4.3 million dollars to pay eligible settlement class members; the costs of notice and administration; attorneys' fees and costs; and an Incentive Payment to the Named Plaintiff.

The settlement of this lawsuit does not constitute an admission of liability on the part of MUSL. The parties intend merely to avoid further litigation.

MUSL remains committed to the integrity and fairness of the multi-jurisdictional and state lottery games that its members offer. The parties will have no further comment regarding the settlement. Any additional details regarding the settlement will be provided to the public at the direction of the Polk County District Court.

For more information, please call 877-872-3816 or visit www.LotteryGameSettlement.com.

