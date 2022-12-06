Multi-vendor support services market to grow by 2.67% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rapid changes in IT infrastructure will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-vendor support services market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multi Vendor Support Services Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Abtech Technologies, Clear Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dynamic Systems Inc., Dynamic Systems, Inc, FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., HP Development Co. LP, International Business Machines Corp., Macquarie Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Park Place Technologies LLC, Service Express LLC, TERiX International, XS International Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., AT&T Inc., and Citrix Systems Inc., among others

15+, Including Abtech Technologies, Clear Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dynamic Systems Inc., Dynamic Systems, Inc, FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., HP Development Co. LP, International Business Machines Corp., Macquarie Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Park Place Technologies LLC, Service Express LLC, TERiX International, XS International Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., AT&T Inc., and Citrix Systems Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type, service, and region

The multi-vendor support services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market was valued at USD 48.54 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 16.00 billion. The multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.26 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.05%, according to Technavio.

Multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market - Vendor insights

The global multi-vendor support services market is fragmented, with the presence of many large global vendors. Vendors are investing significantly in retaining and expanding their consumer base. The market is expected to witness an increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as the competition will evolve during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Abtech Technologies – The company offers various multi-vendor support services such as network monitoring, helpdesk services, and hardware support.

Clear Technologies Inc. - The company offers multi-vendor support services such as multi-access edge computing.

Dell Technologies Inc. – The company offers various multi-vendor support services such as application delivery and security services.

Multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Rapid changes in the IT infrastructure

Rising maintenance cost of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) services

Need to reduce complexity and increase efficiency

Key challenges:

High implementation and maintenance costs

Security and privacy issues

Lack of proper technical staff

What are the key data covered in this multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of multi-vendor support services (MVSS) market vendors

Multi-vendor Support Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abtech Technologies, Clear Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dynamic Systems Inc., Dynamic Systems, Inc, FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., HP Development Co. LP, International Business Machines Corp., Macquarie Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Park Place Technologies LLC, Service Express LLC, TERiX International, XS International Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., AT&T Inc., and Citrix Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

