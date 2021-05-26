Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Markets, 2031 with Profiles of 120+ Companies

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There has been a resurgence of industrial interest in multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT) over the last two years, after producers had previously reduced or abandoned production. LG Chem has recently launched the world's largest MWCNT manufacturing plant in Korea (1,700 tons total).

At the end of 2020, Carbice Corporation raised $15 million to develop CNTs for thermal management in electronics. Cabot Corporation acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for approximately $115 million.

MWCNTs are mainly used as substitute additives of carbon black in conductive plastics and composites applications and as additives in lithium-ion battery electrodes. MWCNT powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in semoconductors, power cables, automotive coatings, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities for MWCNTS historical and forecast to 2031.

Industry activity 2020-2021.

Market analysis of MWCNTs in batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, 3D printing, rubber, automotive and aerospace composites, packaging, electronics, adhesives, thermal management, construction materials, filters, biomedicine, lubricants, oil & gas, paints & coatings, solar cells, sensors, rubber, textiles and cables.

Analysis of synthesis methods. Analysis of carbon nanotubes synthesis from carbon capture, biomass and recycled materials.

Profiles of more than 120 companies. Companies profiled include LG Chem, MECHnano, Carbon Nano-material Technology Ltd., JEIO Co., Ltd., C2CNT LLC, Huntsman Corporation, NovationSi, Eden Innovations Ltd, Cabot Corporation, Carbice Corporation and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The global market for carbon nanotubes in 2021

1.1.1 Demand for Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) increasing

1.1.2 Industry developments 2020-2021

1.2 Exceptional properties

1.3 Commercial products

1.3.1 Applications

1.3.2 Key players

1.3.3 Production capacities in 2021

1.3.4 Market demand, metric tons (MT)

1.4 Carbon nanotubes market challenges



2 Ovewview of Carbon Nanotubes

2.1 Properties

2.2 Comparative properties of CNTs

3 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis And Production

4 Carbon Nanotubes Patents

5 Carbon Nanotubes Pricing And Price Drivers

6 3D Printing

7 Adhesives

8 Aerospace

9 Automotive

10 Batteries

10.2.1 Cnts In Electric Vehicle Batteries

10.2.2 Nanomaterials In Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S) Batteries

10.2.3 Nanomaterials In Sodium-Ion Batteries

10.2.4 Nanomaterials In Lithium-Air Batteries

10.2.5 Flexible And Stretchable Batteries In Electronics

10.2.6 Flexible And Stretchable Libs

10.2.6.1 Fiber-Shaped Lithium-Ion Batteries

10.2.6.2 Stretchable Lithium-Ion Batteries

10.2.6.3 Origami And Kirigami Lithium-Ion Batteries

10.2.6.4 Fiber-Shaped Lithium-Ion Batteries

10.3.1 Materials

11 Composites

12 Conductive Inks

13 Construction

13.3.1 Cement

13.3.2 Asphalt Bitumen

14 Filtration

15 Fuel Cells

16 Life Sciences And Medicine

16.3.1 Drug Delivery

16.3.2 Imaging And Diagnostics

16.3.3 Implants

16.3.4 Medical Biosensors

16.3.5 Woundcare

17 Lubricants

18 Oil And Gas

19 Paints And Coatings

20 Photovoltaics

21 Rubber And Tires

22 Sensors

23 Smart Textiles And Apparel

24 Supercapacitors

25 Other Markets

26 Collaborations

27 Company Profiles

28 Research Methodology

29 References

Companies Mentioned

C2CNT LLC

Cabot Corporation

Carbice Corporation

Carbon Nano-material Technology Ltd.

Eden Innovations Ltd

Huntsman Corporation

JEIO Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

MECHnano

NovationSi

