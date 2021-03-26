Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance's Pathways to Black Franchise Ownership Initiative Selected to Participate in Harvard Business School Association of Boston's Community Action Partners Program

BOSTON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA) has been selected from a competitive pool of 45 applicants to receive pro bono consulting services by Harvard Business School Association of Boston's Community Action Partners (CAP) for its Pathways to Black Franchise Ownership Initiative.

(PRNewsfoto/National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation)

Community Action Partners (CAP) is a volunteer organization of Harvard Business School and Kennedy School alumni helping Boston-area nonprofits apply management skills to their business challenges. Each year CAP volunteers provide an estimated 8,000 hours of consulting, equivalent to approximately $2.0 million in pro bono services to worthy nonprofits. These volunteers offer a powerful blend of business expertise and passion for making a difference in communities across the country. CAP projects result in helping nonprofit clients increase the impact of their programs and are uniquely rewarding volunteer experiences for alumni.

MFHA has aligned with 4thMVMT, a social equity organization that vets, trains, facilitates funding and collaborates with individuals from underserved communities to own and operate competitive businesses. PepsiCo is the effort's founding sponsor committing $2.5 million over the next five years to build and sustain the Pathways Initiative as part of the company's commitment to advance racial equity.

MFHA, 4thMVMT and PepsiCo, with the support of CAP, will create a sustainable and scalable platform to catalyze additional Black franchises and companies to join the effort.

"This Black franchising initiative has the potential to make a significant impact in Black communities because it will create wealth. Being able to leverage the expertise of CAP executives will give us the best chance for success," said Gerry Fernandez, President/Founder, MFHA.

"We are very pleased to work with MFHA," said Kathy Le, Executive Director, CAP. "MFHA is doing critical work for the greater Boston community and beyond. The nature of their business challenge, mission, and social impact make them a very attractive partner for our alumni volunteer teams."

About the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance

Founded in Minneapolis in 1996, the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA) has steadfastly made the business case for diversity and inclusion in the industry for nearly 25 years. Since its founding, MFHA's mission has evolved from advocating for career opportunities for people of color to the need to build Cultural Intelligence and promote the business case for diversity and inclusion. MFHA is an affiliate the National Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF). The Association and NRAEF is dedicated to supporting the industry and attracting, empowering and advancing both today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice leaders.

About Community Action Partners

A program of the Harvard Business School Association of Boston, Community Action Partners (CAP) marshals more than 140 alumni volunteers to serve nonprofits by providing pro bono consulting services each year. CAP programs include CAP Consulting (3-6 month engagements) and CAP Brainstorms (single 2-hour sessions). CAP offers volunteer consulting assistance in areas such as: strategic and business planning, marketing strategy, financial planning and analysis, board development and governance and organizational development.

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation