Apply Now: Nearly $1 Million in Scholarships for Restaurant & Hospitality Students Available for 2026-2027

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students pursuing careers in the restaurant and hospitality industry can now apply for a post-secondary scholarship for the 2026-2027 school year from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. Applications are open through March 15 at ChooseRestaurants.org/Scholarships.

The Foundation will award nearly $1 million in scholarships in the coming school year, with the goal of equipping individuals to build careers across more than 70 vocations in the restaurant and hospitality industry including culinary arts, hospitality management, and marketing. Financial awards range from $2,500-$10,000 and can be used to defray education-related expenses, including tuition and fees, books, room and board.

"My ultimate career goal is to become a leader in the supply chain and operations side of the restaurant and hospitality industry," said Jed Stephenson, a student at Mississippi State University pursuing a degree in supply chain management. "I am passionate about improving systems that make foodservice more sustainable, efficient, and accessible. I hope to one day lead initiatives that bridge culinary creativity with smart logistical strategies, ensuring great dining experiences while supporting both economic and environmental sustainability."

Stephenson was one of 200 people that received a Foundation scholarship for the current school year. The group of scholars included high school graduates launching their post-secondary journey, as well as individuals transitioning to new careers in the restaurant and hospitality industry across 88 schools and 75 areas of study. Learn more about the most recent class of scholarship recipients here.

"The restaurant industry employs more than 15.7 million people nationwide. Restaurants are dynamic places that offer limitless potential for career growth across a range of roles," said Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association and CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "With a dedicated focus on empowering individuals through post-secondary education, these Foundation scholarships are investments in the future leaders who will shape and advance our industry for years to come."

Over the past 38 years, the Foundation has awarded more than 6,300 scholarships totalling approximately $28 million, helping students cover tuition, fees, books, and other educational expenses.

The 2026-2027 National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation scholarships are made possible by generous partners, including Burger King Foundation, The Coca-Cola Company, Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers, Crocs, Darden Foundation, Hormel, The J.M. Smucker Company, PepsiCo, Rachael Ray's Yum-O! Organization, Rich Family Foundation, Women's Foodservice Forum, and others.

For full details, and to apply for a 2026 Foundation scholarship now through March 15, visit ChooseRestaurants.org/Scholarships.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF):

As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org .

