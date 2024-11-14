Multidimensional Experts Drive Enterprise Value in M&A Transactions

JERICHO, N.Y.,, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, recognizes diverse experts whose experience and objectivity enhance collaboration with investors, lenders, executives, boards of directors and business owners throughout the M&A transaction process.

J.S. Held clients benefit from experts' deep and diverse experiences tested in complex & often challenging situations. Post this Acquisitions hold great promise and risk. There are unique financial, operational, strategic, and transactional factors throughout the investment lifecycle that influence the success of an acquisition and the overall enterprise. We leverage specialized operations, integration, finance, investment banking, accounting, technical, and scientific expertise to help investors navigate complex investment decisions, identify and capitalize on business opportunities, and protect their investments.

Investor Services clients benefit from a perspective informed by J.S. Held experts' deep and diverse experiences with the steady hand of objectivity tested in complex and often challenging situations. Enriched by a legacy of risk management that results in solutions that are as comprehensive as they are actionable, J.S. Held clients benefit from a curated collection of operational, financial, technical, scientific and integration experts, entrepreneurs with an unrivaled understanding of both tangible and intangible assets, ensuring that the advice clients receive is not just theoretical but grounded in real-world experience and innovation.

The firm's operationally focused business solutions provide investors with unique, turnkey solutions with global reach. Leveraging decades of experience across a wide range of sectors, J.S. Held experts provide strategic guidance, and craft and implement solutions that are supported by well-informed, data-driven decision-making throughout the investment lifecycle. Expert problem-solvers leverage our ability to rapidly assess a situation, develop a holistic solution, and execute with purpose and drive our ability to guide clients beyond the transaction to realize value.

Michael Jacoby, CTP, of Phoenix Management, a part of J.S. Held, who has advised more than 400 clients in a variety of industries, including roles as an independent director and interim manager for 30 companies, notes, "We are a partner that our clients leverage throughout the lifecycle of their investment – from due diligence to deal close, integration, and value creation."

James E. Malackowski, CPA, CLP, of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, shares, "Our balanced and wholistic approach as advisors considers both tangible and intangible assets to inform investors on key aspects of deal structure, financial valuation, and technical evaluation to help close the transaction."

Indigo Ellis, who co-leads the Strategic Advisory, Africa group of J.S. Held, has accompanied some of the continent's biggest investors in their business challenges, such as taxation issues and geographic expansion. She has consulted on large, complex M&A deals, market entries, exits, and continued risk monitoring for listed clients. She observes, "Our unique blend of regional expertise and technical expertise results in critical, actionable intelligence that helps clients navigate political risk, government relations, and other business challenges across their portfolio."

John Peiserich, Esq., environmental risk and compliance strategy expert, shares, "We combine the diverse technical, financial, technological, scientific, regulatory, investigative, and strategic advisory expertise across our global team to support due diligence, risk assessment, and regulatory compliance throughout the lifecycle of the transaction and beyond."

