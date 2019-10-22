Multifamily Industry Leader Lynn Owen Joins LeaseLock Advisory Board

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the only provider of a nationwide A-rated lease insurance program that totally eliminates security deposits, surety bonds, and guarantors in rental housing, today announced that Lynn Owen, CEO of Compass Acquisition Partners, has joined its Multifamily Advisory Board.

Owen has three decades of experience in the multifamily and commercial real estate industries, bringing knowledge and insight gained over the course of her notable career to the Advisory Board. She is a frequent speaker at state and national industry-related events and was named one of Real Estate Forum 2015 Women of Influence.

Before joining Compass Acquisition Partners this past summer, Owen served as Chief Operations Officer for TruAmerica Multifamily. Prior, she was Principal/Owner at Glacier Estate Services, where she had an integral role in selling to Greystar in 2010 where she then became Senior Director of Real Estate at Greystar. Before her time with Glacier, Owen owned and operated Etico Property Management Co., and held senior positions at Allied Group, Lexford NW, New Ventures and C.G. Rein Co.

"It is no overstatement to say that we are absolutely thrilled to have Lynn join our Multifamily Advisory Board," said Reichen Kuhl, co-founder and CEO of LeaseLock. "She is well regarded throughout the apartment industry, and we couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to learn from her. She has a direct pulse on the issues confronting owners and operators, and her deep knowledge and perspective will be invaluable to us as we accelerate growth across the industry."

Outside of work, Owen is dedicated to fundraising for organizations that support children's health and well-being, fight homelessness, and assist victims of domestic abuse.

The news about Owen creates further momentum for LeaseLock. The company announced the nationwide launch of LeaseLock Zero Deposit™, making it available across all 50 states to enterprise multifamily and single-family operators. Early release Zero Deposit clients have insured over $100 million in leases to-date.

The company also recently announced that former RealPage and Pinnacle executive Ed Wolff joined as Chief Revenue Officer.

Wolff is overseeing the next phase of growth for LeaseLock as it strengthens category leadership. He leads all enterprise sales and account management with special focus on accelerating rollouts across NMHC Top 50 clients.

LeaseLock is the first nationwide Lease Insurance program, launching across more than 1 million rental units. Leading operators who have replaced security deposits with LeaseLock include Avenue5 Residential, First Communities, The Bainbridge Companies and ROCO Real Estate.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock delivers a modern transaction for rental housing—faster, simpler and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA, LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ totally eliminates all deposits, surety bonds, cosigners and guarantors. Renters pay a fee starting at $19 per month that generates over $5,000 in coverage for the property on every lease. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while properties drive more traffic, convert more leases, significantly reduce bad debt, and fully eliminate deposit administration and liability.

LeaseLock is launching across more than 1,000,000 apartment homes, backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock secured $10M in Series A financing from leading insurance and real estate technology venture funds including, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

