Multifamily industry titan, Leslie Turner, joins Funnel to serve growing client list

Former RealPage executive ushers in next chapter of professional services at renter-centric company

TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel Leasing , the only front office product suite to successfully centralize operations for leading companies, today announced the hiring of multifamily industry veteran Leslie Turner as General Manager of Professional Services. In her new role, Turner will lead Funnel's professional services department, which spans training, implementation, custom development, and consulting. Turner earned the multifamily industry's admiration through her leadership at RealPage. She started on the original Rent Roll team in 1994, which became RealPage in 1998. She then held various leadership roles including President of OneSite, RealPage's core Property Management Software.

"With our long-standing ethos of providing excellent experiences to renters and residents, we also work to provide frictionless experiences to our clients. Leslie joining the team is a testament to our focus on growing this part of Funnel's impact and our business as a whole," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "I'm humbled that a long-time multifamily veteran like Leslie, who understands the multifamily industry deeply, joined the team to share in that mission and the unique way that only Funnel can approach this moment's toughest challenges of rising consumer expectations and a need for greater business efficiency."

Turner brings more than 30 years of experience to the Funnel team and is the mind behind providing an exceptional experience to our clients and ensuring they get the most out of the Funnel product suite.

"What's exciting to me about this moment in multifamily and joining the Funnel team, is that the market is shifting and Funnel is in front of the shift with role specialization, driving efficiency and creating a better renter and resident experience through their data architecture," said Turner. "I'm thrilled to join an organization that enables their clients to take care of their teams, and drive results, all while enabling their unique way of doing business."

Funnel's AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide.

