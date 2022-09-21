Multifamily Innovation® Announces 2022 Summit Schedule

Topics range from centralized leasing for multifamily portfolios, the state of multifamily technology integrations, pilot programs and new technology integrations, leasing automations, flexible rentals, and more.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Innovation® announces their 2022 Summit schedule, covering the most requested and most crucial topics for operating winning, successful multifamily organizations in today's climate.

At the Summit, you will gain access to the perspectives from the Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council members so you can avoid pitfalls and gain new perspectives for your business. You will have access to people and companies that are implementing new products, working through pilot programs, and designing their business with people that are thinking deeply about making their Multifamily business better.

This event also recognizes the official Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies nationwide. You don't have to be involved in the awards program to attend this event. Top executives and CEOs from these companies being recognized will be in attendance to receive their award and make remarks from the stage.

Attendees will learn to bring together their technology initiatives with strong, internal-proven Multifamily leadership processes.

The Multifamily Leadership platform has spent the last 8 years producing high level events centered around technology, leadership, innovation, and Multifamily Investments. The company also conducts research on what it takes to run a successful multifamily company through the official Best Places to Work Multifamily® program.

Through their podcasts, live broadcasts, award programs, in-person summits, articles, social media channels, and streaming platform, Multifamily Leadership reaches a global audience of millions of viewers and listeners.

On December 7-8, 2022, you will have the opportunity to experience the Multifamily Innovation® Summit in Phoenix, Arizona. This event is open to everyone in multifamily and the content is built specifically for the challenges this industry is facing running apartment portfolios, delivered by experts who have been through it all, boots on the ground, paving the way for what's next.

"I'm spending time every week with top Executives in the Multifamily Innovation® Council, and productivity remains the top priority for these organizations. Forward thinking executives will need to focus on increased productivity and efficiency so investors get to their yields without depending on rent increases. Innovation goes beyond technology, it's about making a business better," states Patrick Antrim, CEO of Multifamily Leadership and Chairman of the Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council.

Content for the 2022 Multifamily Innovation® Summit is as follows:

Multifamily Innovation® Showcase - a curated group of expert discussions so top executives can stay on top of current innovations and the most impactful technologies on the market.

Multifamily Awards Show - Announcing the top-ranking companies in the National Best Places to Work Multifamily®

Centralized Leasing for Multifamily Portfolios

The State of Multifamily Technology Integrations

Pilot Programs and New Technology Integrations

Leasing Automation That Will Eliminate Unnecessary Tasks, and Help Retain Onsite Teams

What You Might Not Know About the Flexible Rental Surge

The most unique thing about every event produced by Multifamily Leadership is the care taken to address every aspect of the individual. Work life and personal life are no longer mutually exclusive and it is equally important to treat the individual for personal growth as it is for professional growth. This is why the in-person events include unique experiences to foster mindset shifts, deeper relationships, and easier networking for industry professionals. From hiking to yoga to helicopter rides, you just never know what is in store!

