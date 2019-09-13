Multifamily Leadership Announces Finalists for the Best Places to Work Multifamily® and New Media Partnership to Showcase Ranking Companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists for the Best Places to Work Multifamily® are announced today and will be honored during the upcoming Multifamily Leadership Innovation Summit on Nov. 20-21, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona where each participating company will learn how they ranked nationally. Concurrently, Multifamily Leadership, the studio and leadership platform responsible for the Innovation Summit and the annual Multifamily Women's Summit, also revealed a new media partnership with MultifamilyBiz.com , the largest media platform in the multifamily housing industry. This partnership aims to promote the winning companies on a high-traffic website and create new opportunities for the recipients, reaching far beyond industry trade associations.

In its 5th year, the Multifamily Leadership Innovation Summit continues to fulfill its mission to advance leadership and innovation for multifamily professionals by creating and defining an entirely new category of learning that connects the audience with exclusive content and products in a much more intimate, intuitive, and fun way than ever before. The Multifamily Leadership Innovation Summit also annually recognizes those organizations who own, manage, and support apartment communities through the nationwide Best Places to Work Multifamily® Program.

Patrick Antrim, CEO of Multifamily Leadership explained, "Next generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact in the world. Companies have been measuring resident satisfaction for years and the leading indicator for organizational success is the link between employee engagement and the resident experience. Employees are presented with hundreds of opportunities each day to be their best, but it's the behavior that drives a successful organization, not satisfaction or size. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies have stepped up to play that role and will have a much bigger voice in the future."

The national research and benchmarking program demonstrates the industry's focus on people, while illustrating its overall potential— as it annually contributes more than 3.5 billion dollars to the U.S. economy and supports more than 12.3 million jobs. After the award-winners are honored at this year's summit, past and current Best Places to Work Multifamily® recipients will be listed on MultifamilyBiz.com, a media site that delivers news, events, and resources to more than 1.5 million monthly visitors. This provides digital exposure to the recipients, enhancing their recruiting efforts, increasing their current exposure in the market, and improving brand reputation.

"We formed this partnership with MultifamilyBiz.com to celebrate and showcase companies that are creating great workplaces for their employees and encouraging talent retention within the sector. Since our research and benchmarking program is not affiliated with a trade association, it solidly unites our workforce and further advances industry-wide innovation. As MultifamilyBiz.com is a completely independent media platform that has emerged as the uninfluenced voice of our industry, it fits perfectly within our model," added Antrim.

Leaders who are looking to drive their teams forward are encouraged to register and attend the Multifamily Leadership Innovation Summit in November, regardless if they're participating in the Best Places to Work Multifamily® Program.

The 2020 Best Places to Work Multifamily® Finalists Arranged Alphabetically are:

Alco Management, Inc.

American Communities

Apartment Dynamics, LLC

Apartment SEO

Asset Living

Baron Properties

Berger Rental Communities

Cardinal Group Management & Advisory

Carroll Management Group

Carter Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.

Centra Partners, LLC

Continental Properties

CWS Apartment Homes, LLC

DASMEN Residential

Drucker + Falk

Fogelman Properties

FPI Management

Gables Residential

Gene B. Glick Company

Hankin Apartments

IMT Residential

JVM Realty

Karya Property Management

Keener Management

Laramar Group

MC Residential

Mission Rock Residential

Morgan Properties

Northland Investment Corporation

O'Brien Realty Group

Olympus Property

Park Properties Management Company

Passco Companies

Pathlight HOME

Perennial Properties

Portico Property Management

Presidium Property Management

RealSource Management

Respage

RMK Management Corporation

Rockstar Capital Management

Seldin Company

Stone Mountain Properties

Stonemark Management

The Bascom Group

The Franklin Johnston Group

The Homestead Companies

The ITEX Group

The Management Group, LLC

The RADCO Companies

The REMM Group

TI Communities

Valiant Residential

Village Green Holding, LLC

Weller Management, LLC

Wesley Apartment Homes

WRH Realty Services, Inc.

ZRS Management, LLC

ABOUT THE MULTIFAMILY LEADERSHIP SUMMIT: The Multifamily Leadership Summit is a place where multifamily executive leaders come together to re-envision the leasing experience and design the future of multifamily. The Summit purposefully embraces fresh ideas and innovation within the apartment industry. For more information on this one-of-a-kind leadership summit, please visit MultifamilyLeadership.com.

