Multifamily Veteran JoAnn Blaylock Joins Birchstone Residential as President

Culture-Focused Leader Brings Wealth of Strategic Acumen and Accomplishments

COPPELL, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birchstone Residential, a culture-based property management company focused on creating a great place for residents to call home and for associates to grow their careers, today announced the addition of veteran multifamily executive JoAnn Blaylock as president. The venerable Blaylock joins Birchstone, which serves as the in-house property arm of Ashcroft Capital, to guide the growing company with her comprehensive experience, expertise and dynamic leadership style.

JoAnn Blaylock

Blaylock has an extensive multifamily resume and most recently served as president of Quarterra Living, the property management arm of Lennar Corporation's multifamily division. Blaylock helped launch the property management division in 2014 and was responsible for the strategic direction and operation of Quarterra's nationwide portfolio. Quarterra is one of the nation's most active developers, builders and managers of multifamily housing. Blaylock was named to GlobeSt.com's Best Bosses list in 2020, in which she was recognized for creating a culture focused on people and performance.

"It's our continual mission to make Birchstone a best-in-class property management company focused on customer service and resident satisfaction," said Frank Roessler, CEO and founder of Ashcroft Capital and Birchstone Residential. "JoAnn's depth of experience will allow her to build upon this great organization and position us for growth as markets recover and our unit count climbs north of 20,000 and beyond. We're thrilled to welcome her as president of our team of 400-plus associates, and we're confident that her industry acumen and robust leadership skills will translate to satisfied residents, high-performing associates and a world-class culture for our organization."

Birchstone Residential has a portfolio of 13,780 apartment homes in the Sun Belt region, including Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. As president, Blaylock will be responsible for complete oversight of Birchstone's existing properties and will implement leading-edge management practices at communities added to Birchstone's portfolio as a result of Ashcroft's robust acquisition efforts.

"What makes Birchstone exciting is leadership's commitment to taking excellent care of both residents and associates, and creating an environment in which we all thrive," Blaylock said. "I am thrilled to join the Birchstone family and look forward to helping the organization continue to grow and emerge as a leader in multifamily property management."

In her role at Quarterra, Blaylock built and scaled all functions of the management platform to create outstanding resident experiences and drive value. She previously served as senior vice president of Grand Campus Living. She also spent time as a senior managing director for Greystar after beginning her career at JPI Management Services, where she eventually served as a divisional president.

About Birchstone Residential

Birchstone Residential is the in-house property management company of Ashcroft Capital. It has a comprehensive property management platform that provides all essential services, including leasing, maintenance, and construction management. Birchstone was purpose-built to execute the value-add business plan for each Ashcroft property, optimize financial returns and deliver high resident satisfaction. Committed to a people-centric culture and employee development through job training, job enrichment and accelerated development, Birchstone seeks to provide best-in-class service that attracts new residents and enriches the lifestyles of current residents.

About Ashcroft Capital

Founded in 2015, Ashcroft Capital is a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm that currently owns and manages just under 14,000 units – totaling $2.6 billion in value – throughout several high-growth metros of the Sun Belt. The firm focuses on capital preservation while striving to return strong, risk-adjusted cash-on-cash to investors. Ashcroft is capitalized with high net worth, family office and institutional capital. Ashcroft specializes in value-add multifamily real estate and exhibits an expertise in extracting maximum value from every asset it acquires. Rather than attempting to play cycle timing, the firm strives to acquire excellent apartment communities within well-located submarkets of large and growing U.S. metros. Ashcroft is driven by a focused mission to improve the quality of life of the residents at each community in its portfolio.

