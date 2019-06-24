Multifamily Veterans Angela Pusateri-Downey, Dana Hill, Tammy Majette, Jennifer Medina and Charles Stroud Join Grace Hill

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, a leading provider of policy, training and assessment solutions to companies managing multifamily properties, announced today it has hired four seasoned industry professionals — Angela (Angi) Pusateri-Downey, Dana Hill, Tammy Majette, and Jennifer Medina — and added Charles Stroud to its Advisory Board. The flagship group signals the company's ongoing commitment to provide its customers with outstanding services and support, as well as to take a leadership role in local, state and national industry associations.

Commenting on the new hires, Kendall Pretzer, Executive Vice President, said, "I like to tell people in our industry, 'If you haven't seen Grace Hill lately, you haven't seen Grace Hill.' Angi, Dana, Tammy, Jennifer and Charles coming on board sends a clear message to our customers, our partners and the industry about the kind of team we're continuing to build at Grace Hill." She also pointed out, "Honestly, to help our customers develop and retain top talent, we not only have to have great solutions, we also have to have top talent in place ourselves to deliver top-notch services and support."

Angi Pusateri-Downey, National Sales Executive, comes to Grace Hill with firsthand experience in property management as well as tenure as a veteran supplier partner to the industry. She has held leadership positions on industry committees at local, state, and national apartment associations. Currently, Angi is an Executive Board Member of NAA's National Supplier Council and serves as the Apartment Political Action Committee (APAC) Chair for the Florida Apartment Association (FAA). Her role at Grace Hill includes helping companies optimize and scale their approach to talent management through integrated policy, training and assessment solutions from Grace Hill.

Dana Hill, National Account Executive, joins Grace Hill as a multifamily industry leader with over 25 years of experience, including holding senior positions at RentPath (formerly known as Apartment Guide) and ForRent.com. Most recently, Dana held the position of Director of Sales, South East, with Mobile Doorman, while also serving as the Co-Chair of the Atlanta Apartment Association (AAA) Can Can Ball benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Dana will be focused on solving the needs of prospects and customers to develop, retain and build top talent utilizing the structure, components and processes of the Grace Hill Talent Performance Loop.

Tammy Majette, National Sales Executive, brings to Grace Hill over 28 years of experience in the property management industry. She has held senior sales positions at Assurant, and most recently at First Advantage, where she was National Sales Manager. Tammy has served on industry committees at local and state apartment associations and is a Certified Apartment Supplier (CAS). Her role at Grace Hill will include driving greater adoption of the company's full suite of talent performance solutions.

Jennifer A. Medina has over 15 years' experience in the multifamily industry and six years' experience in the healthcare industry. Jennifer has worked for several nationally recognized property management firms, including ZOM Residential Services, AMLI Residential, JPI, and Twelve Rivers Management. Prior to joining Grace Hill, Jennifer worked in the digital marketing space at RentPath. Jennifer will be leveraging her multifamily and technology experience to help prospects and customers harness the power of Grace Hill's technology-enabled talent performance solutions.

In addition to the new hires, Grace Hill welcomes Charles Stroud as a senior advisor to the organization. Charles's seasoned tenure in the multifamily industry will bring insights and direction to help inform the company's path forward through his service on the Grace Hill Leadership Council, amongst other notable members including Jerry Wilkinson, Founder and Chairman of The Wilkinson Companies.

