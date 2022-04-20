Multifamily Women® Announces 2022 Summit Schedule

Topics range from negotiating better business deals to talent acquisition and retention, beating burnout, and balancing tensions between core and new innovation efforts, and more.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Women® announces their 2022 Summit schedule, covering the most requested and most crucial topics for operating healthy, successful multifamily organizations in today's climate.

The Multifamily Leadership platform has spent the last 8 years producing high level events centered around technology, leadership, innovation, and Multifamily Investments. The company also conducts research on what it takes to run a successful multifamily company through the official Best Places to Work Multifamily® program.

Multifamily Women® Summit

Through their podcasts, live broadcasts, award programs, in-person summits, articles, social media channels, and streaming platform, Multifamily Leadership reaches a global audience of millions of viewers and listeners.

On September 7-8, 2022, you will have the opportunity to experience the Multifamily Women® Summit in Phoenix, Arizona. This event is open to everyone in multifamily and the content is built specifically for the challenges this industry is facing running apartment portfolios, delivered by experts who have been through it all, boots on the ground, paving the way for what's next.

"My vision for this annual Summit is to foster an environment of deep connection with industry leaders and experts so that attendees leave with the skills and confidence to return to their organizations knowing what it takes to make even better deals, better decisions, build healthier teams, and ultimately achieve a bigger and better future," states Carrie Antrim, Co-Founder of Multifamily Women®.

Specific content for the 2022 Multifamily Women® Summit is as follows (but with more surprises):

Negotiating Better Business Deals in Multifamily

Winning Strategies for Unstoppable Progress No Matter What Comes Next

Balancing Tensions Between Core and New Innovation Efforts

Trust and Credibility in Communication with Internal and External Stakeholders

Less Balance, More of What You Want

Beating Burnout While Staying Productive

Talent Strategies for High Performing Teams in Multifamily

*There will be additional content announced soon around the personal empowerment, mindset, and growth for attendees as it is imperative for industry leaders to not only understand how to build healthy organizations, but to also have the tools and skills to improve their own lives and well-being.

The most unique thing about every event produced by Multifamily Leadership is the care taken to address every aspect of the individual. Work life and personal life are no longer mutually exclusive and it is equally important to treat the individual for personal growth as it is for professional growth. This is why the in-person events include unique experiences to foster mindset shifts, deeper relationships, and easier networking for industry professionals. From hiking to yoga to helicopter rides, you just never know what is in store!

For more details and descriptions of specific content, please visit multifamilywomen.com and be sure to get registered today before ticket prices increase.

There are a few sponsorship opportunities remaining, so to get involved now, please visit multifamilywomen.com/sponsors .

