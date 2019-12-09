Multifamily Women's Summit to Recognize the Top 25 National Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Leadership, producers of the Multifamily Leadership Innovation Summit in November and the Multifamily Women's Summit in March, announced they would be releasing the top 25 National Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women. This is an exciting new list based on data gathered from the research conducted through the national Best Places to Work Multifamily® program.

The only way to earn a rank on this prestigious list is to have participated and ranked as one of the Official National Best Places to Work Multifamily® that was revealed on Nov. 21, 2019, at the Multifamily Leadership Innovation Summit. Of those 58 best-in-class organizations, 25 have earned a spot on this new list by having created cultures in which the women who were surveyed provided positive responses about where they worked.

Ranking companies need a minimum of 15 females working in the organization or 25%, whichever is greater. The female response rate must be 40% or greater unless the total female count is less than 25, at which point the response rate must be 80% or greater. The ranked order is determined by the female percent of positive response, largest to smallest.

This type of program is the voice of the employees in the apartment industry. It is not based on judges from suppliers or company volunteers and cannot be influenced by sponsorship or fundraising campaigns.

The ranking of the Top 25 National Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women will be revealed live at the Multifamily Women's Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 18-19, 2020.

The Multifamily Women's Summit will feature important, relevant discussions conducted by leading experts of various fields, which will allow women to strengthen their professional network, expertise and influence.

The summit will also cater to men who want to better understand the vital role women play as executives, associates, and team members. Additionally, by way of buying power and influence, women drive 70-80 percent of all consumer purchasing. This fact plays a major role in how multifamily owners, operators, and suppliers need to think about their assets and products from inception through development and implementation. As such, Founders of Multifamily Women™, Patrick and Carrie Antrim, have the vision to create a bigger and better future for women within the multifamily housing industry, and it begins with this inclusive summit.

As Carrie Antrim explains, "The ultimate goal of the Multifamily Women's Summit is to create an experience where women can share and incubate ideas with their fellow industry associates — all on an even playing field. As with the annual Multifamily Leadership Innovation Summit, the Multifamily Women's Summit will offer a new model for industry professionals to transform their career with a thought-based platform, which encourages innovation and brainstorming of ideas to solve challenges women face in the workplace today."

The national research and benchmarking program demonstrates the industry's focus on people while illustrating its overall potential— as it annually contributes more than 3.4 trillion dollars to the U.S. economy and supports more than 17.5 million jobs. All ranking companies, past and current Best Places to Work Multifamily® recipients will be listed on MultifamilyBiz.com, a media site that delivers news, events and resources to more than 1.7 million monthly visitors. This provides digital exposure to the recipients, enhancing their recruiting efforts, increasing their current exposure in the market and improving brand reputation.

"We formed this partnership with MultifamilyBiz.com to celebrate and showcase companies that are creating great workplaces for their employees and encouraging talent retention within the sector. Since our research and benchmarking program is not affiliated with a trade association, it solidly unites our workforce and further advances industry-wide innovation. As MultifamilyBiz.com is a completely independent media platform that has emerged as the uninfluenced voice of our industry, it fits perfectly within our model," added Antrim.

Registration for the 2020 Multifamily Women's Summit is open and as March is high season for Scottsdale, it will sell out quickly. Secure your registration today by visiting multifamilywomen.com.

The 2020 Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women, arranged alphabetically, are:

Alco Management, Inc.

American Communities

Apartment SEO

Baron Properties

Carter-Haston

Centra Partners, LLC

Continental Properties

CWS Apartment Homes

Fogelman

IMT Residential

JVM Realty

Keener Management

MC Residential

Northland Investment Corporation

Olympus Property

Passco Companies

Pathlight HOME

Portico Property Management

Presidium Property Management

Respage

RMK Management Corporation

Stonemark Management

The Franklin Johnston Group

TI Communities

Weller Management, LLC

