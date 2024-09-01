Multifunctional Magic of the COSRX Advanced Snail Duo

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX , favored by dermatologists for its soothing and effective solutions for sensitive skin, is seamlessly merging the art of makeup with the science of skincare through its innovative and multifunctional Advanced Snail Duo. The skincare powerhouse products, consisting of the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and the Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream, are transforming everyday beauty routines.

The Advanced Snail Duo is an innovative pairing that creates a mirror-like finish making the perfect addition to any makeup routine. Both top-performing products are made with over 90% snail mucin, locking in moisture and enhancing skin's natural radiance. Through a refreshing concentration of actives that work together to plump the skin as well as smooth the skin's texture, the Advanced Snail Duo is the culmination of multifunctional skincare.

The versatility of the innovative Advanced Snail Duo is demonstrated by a licensed cosmetologist in a TikTok by @jilllegsfordays , showcasing the multi-use capabilities of the Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream. She demonstrates how it can be used to treat sunburn and soothe irritation. She also reveals how to use it as a primer and shares tips for incorporating it into various parts of your skincare routine. Additionally, she illustrates how mixing the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence with foundation can create a natural glow and provides a tutorial on achieving #mirror skin with these two products.

While the Advanced Snail Mucin Power Essence described in a TikTok by Bobby Jean Spears , is the ultimate primer for a dewy look with its plumping and hydrating qualities. The COSRX Advanced Snail Duo delivers more than just skincare with multifunctional uses and benefits to stay at the forefront of effective and versatile skincare.

For multifunctional and versatile skincare products, shop COSRX Advanced Snail Duo

