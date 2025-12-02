TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes the "HVX (-J)" and "HTX (-J)" Series of Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Featuring a Higher Rated Ripple Current and Lower Profile than Earlier Models

TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. has commercialized the new "HVX (-J)" and "HTX (-J)" series of conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors (hereinafter referred to as "hybrid capacitors") by revamping its "HVX" and "HTX" series, which comply with the AEC-Q200 Stress Test Qualification for Passive Components.

The capacitors are used for noise suppression and power smoothing in power supply circuits for control functions such as automotive power steering or safety functions such as ADAS.

Caption: HVX (-J) and HTX (-J) Series of Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
While rated ripple currents of hybrid capacitors continue to increase in response to increasing currents required for power sources due to the advancement of ADAS, there is a demand for a wide range of sizes and lower profiles to enable greater design flexibility. Thus, we have commercialized 36 types of hybrid capacitors, including the "RAHTX331M1TFH0002JX" (3,400 mArms), which offers a 70% increase in the rated ripple current over the earlier model "RAHTX331M1TFH0002X" (rated ripple current: 2,000 mArms@135°C), with a lineup of five sizes ranging from φ8x10 mm to φ12.5x13.5 mm.

In September 2025, we began mass production of the capacitors at the Shirakawa Plant (Nishi-Shirakawa-gun, Fukushima Prefecture) and Aomori Plant (Kuroishi City, Aomori Prefecture) of our subsidiary ELNA CO., LTD. (President: Masahiro Kosaka; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo). Samples are available for 150 yen per unit.

Technology Background
In hybrid capacitors, a conductive polymer and an electrolyte solution are used as the electrolyte. This composition takes advantage of the low ESR characteristic of conductive polymers with the self-repairing property of anodic oxide film, which is a characteristic of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, achieving both high performance and reliability.

In recent years, automobiles have become increasingly electrified, with a higher number of power circuits for ADAS, electric controls, and electric motors on EVs, and hybrid capacitors are installed for noise suppression in the power circuits and power smoothing. And, while power circuits are becoming increasingly powerful, requiring hybrid capacitors to have higher rated ripple currents, as the performance of ADAS and other devices improves, a wide range of sizes is required for hybrid capacitors to integrate the increasing number of power circuits used and improve design flexibility.

To meet this requirement, TAIYO YUDEN has commercialized the "HVX (-J)" and "HTX (-J)" series, which offer an expanded low-profile, large-profile package of φ12.5x13.5 mm through optimization of the conductive polymer impregnation technology used in hybrid capacitors to significantly improve the rated ripple currents compared to our earlier "HVX" and "HTX" series.

TAIYO YUDEN focuses on the development of products that meet market needs, and will continue to expand its hybrid capacitor lineup.

■ Application
■Characteristics

Part Number

Size
(φDxL) [mm]

Operating
Temp.
Range [℃]

Rated Volt. [Vdc]

Rated Capacita
nce
[μF]

Cap.
Tole. [%]

ESR
(max.)[mΩ]

Rated Ripple (125℃)
(max.)
[mArms]

Rated Ripple (135℃)
(max.)
[mArms]

Endurance 
(125℃
135℃)
[hr]

RAHVX221M1TEH0002J

φ8x10

-55~

+135

25

220

±20

18.5

3900

2900

4000

RAHVX331M1TFH0002JX

φ10x10

25

330

15

4600

3400

4000

RAHVX681M1TFK5002JX

φ10x12.5

25

680

15

4800

3500

4000

RAHVX102M1TGL5005J

φ12.5x13.5

25

1000

12

5700

4000

4000

RAHVX151M1GEH0002J

φ8x10

35

150

18.5

3800

2700

4000

RAHVX271M1GFH0002JX

φ10x10

35

270

15

4600

3200

4000

RAHVX471M1GFK5002JX

φ10x12.5

35

470

15

4800

3500

4000

RAHVX681M1GGL5005J

φ12.5x13.5

35

680

13

5700

4000

4000

RAHVX680M1UEH0002J

φ8x10

50

68

19

3600

2500

4000

RAHVX121M1UFH0002JX

φ10x10

50

120

16

4300

3100

4000

RAHVX221M1UFK5002JX

φ10x12.5

50

220

16

4800

3400

4000

RAHVX271M1UGL5005J

φ12.5x13.5

50

270

15

5300

3800

4000

RAHVX470M4EEH0002J

φ8x10

63

47

23

3300

2200

4000

RAHVX820M4EFH0002JX

φ10x10

63

82

18

4000

3000

4000

RAHVX121M4EFK5002JX

φ10x12.5

63

120

18

4400

3100

4000

RAHVX151M4EGL5005J

φ12.5x13.5

63

150

16

5000

3100

4000

RAHTX221M1TEH0002J

φ8x10

25

220

18.5

3900

2900

4000

RAHTX331M1TFH0002JX

φ10x10

25

330

15

4600

3400

4000

RAHTX681M1TFK5002JX

φ10x12.5

25

680

15

4800

3500

4000

RAHTX102M1TFP5002JX

φ10x16.5

25

1000

12

5700

4000

4000

RAHTX102M1TGL5005J

φ12.5x13.5

25

1000

12

5700

4000

4000

RAHTX151M1GEH0002J

φ8x10

35

150

18.5

3800

2700

4000

RAHTX271M1GFH0002JX

φ10x10

35

270

15

4600

3200

4000

RAHTX471M1GFK5002JX

φ10x12.5

35

470

15

4800

3500

4000

RAHTX681M1GFP5002JX

φ10x16.5

35

680

13

5700

4000

4000

RAHTX681M1GGL5005J

φ12.5x13.5

35

680

13

5700

4000

4000

RAHTX680M1UEH0002J

φ8x10

50

68

19

3600

2500

4000

RAHTX121M1UFH0002JX

φ10x10

50

120

16

4300

3100

4000

RAHTX221M1UFK5002JX

φ10x12.5

50

220

16

4800

3400

4000

RAHTX271M1UFP5002JX

φ10x16.5

50

270

15

5300

3800

4000

RAHTX271M1UGL5005J

φ12.5x13.5

50

270

15

5300

3800

4000

RAHTX470M4EEH0002J

φ8x10

63

47

23

3300

2200

4000

RAHTX820M4EFH0002JX

φ10x10

63

82

18

4000

3000

4000

RAHTX121M4EFK5002JX

φ10x12.5

63

120

18

4400

3100

4000

RAHTX151M4EFP5002JX

φ10x16.5

63

150

15

5200

3600

4000

RAHTX151M4EGL5005J

φ12.5x13.5

63

150

16

5000

3100

4000

For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site: https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/ut/specificationSearcher?SR2=MP&pg=1&pn=RAH*X*J&cid=AE&u=M

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. https://www.yuden.co.jp/en/

Note: The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.
Products are tested based on the test conditions and methods defined in AEC-Q200. Please consult with TAIYO YUDEN for details of the product specifications and AEC-Q200 test results, etc., and please review and approve TAIYO YUDEN's product specifications before ordering.

