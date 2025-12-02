TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes the "HVX (-J)" and "HTX (-J)" Series of Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Featuring a Higher Rated Ripple Current and Lower Profile than Earlier Models

TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. has commercialized the new "HVX (-J)" and "HTX (-J)" series of conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors (hereinafter referred to as "hybrid capacitors") by revamping its "HVX" and "HTX" series, which comply with the AEC-Q200 Stress Test Qualification for Passive Components.

The capacitors are used for noise suppression and power smoothing in power supply circuits for control functions such as automotive power steering or safety functions such as ADAS.

Caption: HVX (-J) and HTX (-J) Series of Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

While rated ripple currents of hybrid capacitors continue to increase in response to increasing currents required for power sources due to the advancement of ADAS, there is a demand for a wide range of sizes and lower profiles to enable greater design flexibility. Thus, we have commercialized 36 types of hybrid capacitors, including the "RAHTX331M1TFH0002JX" (3,400 mArms), which offers a 70% increase in the rated ripple current over the earlier model "RAHTX331M1TFH0002X" (rated ripple current: 2,000 mArms@135°C), with a lineup of five sizes ranging from φ8x10 mm to φ12.5x13.5 mm.

In September 2025, we began mass production of the capacitors at the Shirakawa Plant (Nishi-Shirakawa-gun, Fukushima Prefecture) and Aomori Plant (Kuroishi City, Aomori Prefecture) of our subsidiary ELNA CO., LTD. (President: Masahiro Kosaka; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo). Samples are available for 150 yen per unit.

Technology Background

In hybrid capacitors, a conductive polymer and an electrolyte solution are used as the electrolyte. This composition takes advantage of the low ESR characteristic of conductive polymers with the self-repairing property of anodic oxide film, which is a characteristic of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, achieving both high performance and reliability.

In recent years, automobiles have become increasingly electrified, with a higher number of power circuits for ADAS, electric controls, and electric motors on EVs, and hybrid capacitors are installed for noise suppression in the power circuits and power smoothing. And, while power circuits are becoming increasingly powerful, requiring hybrid capacitors to have higher rated ripple currents, as the performance of ADAS and other devices improves, a wide range of sizes is required for hybrid capacitors to integrate the increasing number of power circuits used and improve design flexibility.

To meet this requirement, TAIYO YUDEN has commercialized the "HVX (-J)" and "HTX (-J)" series, which offer an expanded low-profile, large-profile package of φ12.5x13.5 mm through optimization of the conductive polymer impregnation technology used in hybrid capacitors to significantly improve the rated ripple currents compared to our earlier "HVX" and "HTX" series.

TAIYO YUDEN focuses on the development of products that meet market needs, and will continue to expand its hybrid capacitor lineup.

■ Application

■Characteristics

Part Number Size

(φDxL) [mm] Operating

Temp.

Range [℃] Rated Volt. [Vdc] Rated Capacita

nce

[μF] Cap.

Tole. [%] ESR

(max.)[mΩ] Rated Ripple (125℃)

(max.)

[mArms] Rated Ripple (135℃)

(max.)

[mArms] Endurance

(125℃

135℃)

[hr] RAHVX221M1TEH0002J φ8x10 -55~ +135 25 220 ±20 18.5 3900 2900 4000 RAHVX331M1TFH0002JX φ10x10 25 330 15 4600 3400 4000 RAHVX681M1TFK5002JX φ10x12.5 25 680 15 4800 3500 4000 RAHVX102M1TGL5005J φ12.5x13.5 25 1000 12 5700 4000 4000 RAHVX151M1GEH0002J φ8x10 35 150 18.5 3800 2700 4000 RAHVX271M1GFH0002JX φ10x10 35 270 15 4600 3200 4000 RAHVX471M1GFK5002JX φ10x12.5 35 470 15 4800 3500 4000 RAHVX681M1GGL5005J φ12.5x13.5 35 680 13 5700 4000 4000 RAHVX680M1UEH0002J φ8x10 50 68 19 3600 2500 4000 RAHVX121M1UFH0002JX φ10x10 50 120 16 4300 3100 4000 RAHVX221M1UFK5002JX φ10x12.5 50 220 16 4800 3400 4000 RAHVX271M1UGL5005J φ12.5x13.5 50 270 15 5300 3800 4000 RAHVX470M4EEH0002J φ8x10 63 47 23 3300 2200 4000 RAHVX820M4EFH0002JX φ10x10 63 82 18 4000 3000 4000 RAHVX121M4EFK5002JX φ10x12.5 63 120 18 4400 3100 4000 RAHVX151M4EGL5005J φ12.5x13.5 63 150 16 5000 3100 4000 RAHTX221M1TEH0002J φ8x10

25 220

18.5 3900 2900 4000 RAHTX331M1TFH0002JX φ10x10 25 330 15 4600 3400 4000 RAHTX681M1TFK5002JX φ10x12.5 25 680 15 4800 3500 4000 RAHTX102M1TFP5002JX φ10x16.5 25 1000 12 5700 4000 4000 RAHTX102M1TGL5005J φ12.5x13.5 25 1000 12 5700 4000 4000 RAHTX151M1GEH0002J φ8x10 35 150 18.5 3800 2700 4000 RAHTX271M1GFH0002JX φ10x10 35 270 15 4600 3200 4000 RAHTX471M1GFK5002JX φ10x12.5 35 470 15 4800 3500 4000 RAHTX681M1GFP5002JX φ10x16.5 35 680 13 5700 4000 4000 RAHTX681M1GGL5005J φ12.5x13.5 35 680 13 5700 4000 4000 RAHTX680M1UEH0002J φ8x10 50 68 19 3600 2500 4000 RAHTX121M1UFH0002JX φ10x10 50 120 16 4300 3100 4000 RAHTX221M1UFK5002JX φ10x12.5 50 220 16 4800 3400 4000 RAHTX271M1UFP5002JX φ10x16.5 50 270 15 5300 3800 4000 RAHTX271M1UGL5005J φ12.5x13.5 50 270 15 5300 3800 4000 RAHTX470M4EEH0002J φ8x10 63 47 23 3300 2200 4000 RAHTX820M4EFH0002JX φ10x10 63 82 18 4000 3000 4000 RAHTX121M4EFK5002JX φ10x12.5 63 120 18 4400 3100 4000 RAHTX151M4EFP5002JX φ10x16.5 63 150 15 5200 3600 4000 RAHTX151M4EGL5005J φ12.5x13.5 63 150 16 5000 3100 4000

For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site: https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/ut/specificationSearcher?SR2=MP&pg=1&pn=RAH*X*J&cid=AE&u=M

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. https://www.yuden.co.jp/en/

Note: The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.

Products are tested based on the test conditions and methods defined in AEC-Q200. Please consult with TAIYO YUDEN for details of the product specifications and AEC-Q200 test results, etc., and please review and approve TAIYO YUDEN's product specifications before ordering.

