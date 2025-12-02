TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes the "HVX (-J)" and "HTX (-J)" Series of Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Featuring a Higher Rated Ripple Current and Lower Profile than Earlier Models

News provided byTAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC.
Dec 02, 2025, 09:35 ET
TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. has commercialized the new "HVX (-J)" and "HTX (-J)" series of conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors (hereinafter referred to as "hybrid capacitors") by revamping its "HVX" and "HTX" series, which comply with the AEC-Q200 Stress Test Qualification for Passive Components.
The capacitors are used for noise suppression and power smoothing in power supply circuits for control functions such as automotive power steering or safety functions such as ADAS.
While rated ripple currents of hybrid capacitors continue to increase in response to increasing currents required for power sources due to the advancement of ADAS, there is a demand for a wide range of sizes and lower profiles to enable greater design flexibility. Thus, we have commercialized 36 types of hybrid capacitors, including the "RAHTX331M1TFH0002JX" (3,400 mArms), which offers a 70% increase in the rated ripple current over the earlier model "RAHTX331M1TFH0002X" (rated ripple current: 2,000 mArms@135°C), with a lineup of five sizes ranging from φ8x10 mm to φ12.5x13.5 mm.
In September 2025, we began mass production of the capacitors at the Shirakawa Plant (Nishi-Shirakawa-gun, Fukushima Prefecture) and Aomori Plant (Kuroishi City, Aomori Prefecture) of our subsidiary ELNA CO., LTD. (President: Masahiro Kosaka; Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo). Samples are available for 150 yen per unit.
Technology Background
In hybrid capacitors, a conductive polymer and an electrolyte solution are used as the electrolyte. This composition takes advantage of the low ESR characteristic of conductive polymers with the self-repairing property of anodic oxide film, which is a characteristic of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, achieving both high performance and reliability.
In recent years, automobiles have become increasingly electrified, with a higher number of power circuits for ADAS, electric controls, and electric motors on EVs, and hybrid capacitors are installed for noise suppression in the power circuits and power smoothing. And, while power circuits are becoming increasingly powerful, requiring hybrid capacitors to have higher rated ripple currents, as the performance of ADAS and other devices improves, a wide range of sizes is required for hybrid capacitors to integrate the increasing number of power circuits used and improve design flexibility.
To meet this requirement, TAIYO YUDEN has commercialized the "HVX (-J)" and "HTX (-J)" series, which offer an expanded low-profile, large-profile package of φ12.5x13.5 mm through optimization of the conductive polymer impregnation technology used in hybrid capacitors to significantly improve the rated ripple currents compared to our earlier "HVX" and "HTX" series.
TAIYO YUDEN focuses on the development of products that meet market needs, and will continue to expand its hybrid capacitor lineup.
■ Application
■Characteristics
|
Part Number
|
Size
|
Operating
|
Rated Volt. [Vdc]
|
Rated Capacita
|
Cap.
|
ESR
|
Rated Ripple (125℃)
|
Rated Ripple (135℃)
|
Endurance
|
RAHVX221M1TEH0002J
|
φ8x10
|
-55~
+135
|
25
|
220
|
±20
|
18.5
|
3900
|
2900
|
4000
|
RAHVX331M1TFH0002JX
|
φ10x10
|
25
|
330
|
15
|
4600
|
3400
|
4000
|
RAHVX681M1TFK5002JX
|
φ10x12.5
|
25
|
680
|
15
|
4800
|
3500
|
4000
|
RAHVX102M1TGL5005J
|
φ12.5x13.5
|
25
|
1000
|
12
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHVX151M1GEH0002J
|
φ8x10
|
35
|
150
|
18.5
|
3800
|
2700
|
4000
|
RAHVX271M1GFH0002JX
|
φ10x10
|
35
|
270
|
15
|
4600
|
3200
|
4000
|
RAHVX471M1GFK5002JX
|
φ10x12.5
|
35
|
470
|
15
|
4800
|
3500
|
4000
|
RAHVX681M1GGL5005J
|
φ12.5x13.5
|
35
|
680
|
13
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHVX680M1UEH0002J
|
φ8x10
|
50
|
68
|
19
|
3600
|
2500
|
4000
|
RAHVX121M1UFH0002JX
|
φ10x10
|
50
|
120
|
16
|
4300
|
3100
|
4000
|
RAHVX221M1UFK5002JX
|
φ10x12.5
|
50
|
220
|
16
|
4800
|
3400
|
4000
|
RAHVX271M1UGL5005J
|
φ12.5x13.5
|
50
|
270
|
15
|
5300
|
3800
|
4000
|
RAHVX470M4EEH0002J
|
φ8x10
|
63
|
47
|
23
|
3300
|
2200
|
4000
|
RAHVX820M4EFH0002JX
|
φ10x10
|
63
|
82
|
18
|
4000
|
3000
|
4000
|
RAHVX121M4EFK5002JX
|
φ10x12.5
|
63
|
120
|
18
|
4400
|
3100
|
4000
|
RAHVX151M4EGL5005J
|
φ12.5x13.5
|
63
|
150
|
16
|
5000
|
3100
|
4000
|
RAHTX221M1TEH0002J
|
φ8x10
|
25
|
220
|
18.5
|
3900
|
2900
|
4000
|
RAHTX331M1TFH0002JX
|
φ10x10
|
25
|
330
|
15
|
4600
|
3400
|
4000
|
RAHTX681M1TFK5002JX
|
φ10x12.5
|
25
|
680
|
15
|
4800
|
3500
|
4000
|
RAHTX102M1TFP5002JX
|
φ10x16.5
|
25
|
1000
|
12
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHTX102M1TGL5005J
|
φ12.5x13.5
|
25
|
1000
|
12
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHTX151M1GEH0002J
|
φ8x10
|
35
|
150
|
18.5
|
3800
|
2700
|
4000
|
RAHTX271M1GFH0002JX
|
φ10x10
|
35
|
270
|
15
|
4600
|
3200
|
4000
|
RAHTX471M1GFK5002JX
|
φ10x12.5
|
35
|
470
|
15
|
4800
|
3500
|
4000
|
RAHTX681M1GFP5002JX
|
φ10x16.5
|
35
|
680
|
13
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHTX681M1GGL5005J
|
φ12.5x13.5
|
35
|
680
|
13
|
5700
|
4000
|
4000
|
RAHTX680M1UEH0002J
|
φ8x10
|
50
|
68
|
19
|
3600
|
2500
|
4000
|
RAHTX121M1UFH0002JX
|
φ10x10
|
50
|
120
|
16
|
4300
|
3100
|
4000
|
RAHTX221M1UFK5002JX
|
φ10x12.5
|
50
|
220
|
16
|
4800
|
3400
|
4000
|
RAHTX271M1UFP5002JX
|
φ10x16.5
|
50
|
270
|
15
|
5300
|
3800
|
4000
|
RAHTX271M1UGL5005J
|
φ12.5x13.5
|
50
|
270
|
15
|
5300
|
3800
|
4000
|
RAHTX470M4EEH0002J
|
φ8x10
|
63
|
47
|
23
|
3300
|
2200
|
4000
|
RAHTX820M4EFH0002JX
|
φ10x10
|
63
|
82
|
18
|
4000
|
3000
|
4000
|
RAHTX121M4EFK5002JX
|
φ10x12.5
|
63
|
120
|
18
|
4400
|
3100
|
4000
|
RAHTX151M4EFP5002JX
|
φ10x16.5
|
63
|
150
|
15
|
5200
|
3600
|
4000
|
RAHTX151M4EGL5005J
|
φ12.5x13.5
|
63
|
150
|
16
|
5000
|
3100
|
4000
For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site: https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/ut/specificationSearcher?SR2=MP&pg=1&pn=RAH*X*J&cid=AE&u=M
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. https://www.yuden.co.jp/en/
Note: The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.
Products are tested based on the test conditions and methods defined in AEC-Q200. Please consult with TAIYO YUDEN for details of the product specifications and AEC-Q200 test results, etc., and please review and approve TAIYO YUDEN's product specifications before ordering.
SOURCE TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC.
