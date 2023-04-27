Multilingual Special Needs-Focused Recreation Resource Guide Features 100+ Orange County Connections for Children and Adults

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help plan a summer full of mind and body engaging activities for children and adults with developmental disabilities, Regional Center of Orange County's (RCOC) Family Resource Center released its 2023 Recreation Resource Guide in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, featuring more than 100 local programs, events and activities suitable for those with special needs.

The 22-page guide provides contact information and websites, along with detailed summaries of recreation, social, camp, sports/fitness, playground/park, art, music, and dance opportunities. It also includes helpful information about airport travel, beach wheelchairs, discounts, free passes, and more.

The Guide helps families identify program/event features and accommodations that might be important for them.

"All programs are legally required to serve those with disabilities," said RCOC's Executive Director Larry Landauer. "But parents can better ensure their children have a good experience if they explain that their son or daughter has special needs, and then work collaboratively with the organization or provider to determine if the program is a good fit."

Here are some questions RCOC suggests parents and guardians may want to ask:

Do you currently serve any individuals with physical or intellectual disabilities that you know of at this time?

What is your adult-to-student ratio for classes and/or activities offered?

Can you provide the additional support my child needs, such as toileting and feeding? (Feel free to share examples of any specific assistance needed.)

To receive a free copy of the Guide and for additional resource information, contact Regional Center of Orange County's Family Resource Center at 714.558.5400 or [email protected]. The Guide is also available online:

(Note : The agencies, individuals and programs listed in the Guide are not endorsed by Regional Center of Orange County. This information is provided as a courtesy to assist families with locating recreational opportunities. The specific details of these programs may change periodically. Other programs might be provided and found through various cities and their recreation contacts.)

About Regional Center of Orange County

Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate life-long services and supports to nearly 25,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.

SOURCE Regional Center of Orange County