Multiliquid and Metalayer Ventures Launch Instant Redemption Facility for Tokenized Assets on Solana

First-of-its-kind liquidity initiative addresses RWA redemption bottleneck, with support for assets from VanEck, Janus Henderson, Fasanara, and others

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform Labs and Metalayer Ventures today announced the launch of an institutional liquidity facility designed to provide instant redemption capacity for holders of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

The facility, raised and managed by Metalayer Ventures with the support of Uniform Labs and backed by a diverse group of financial and strategic LPs, is the first dedicated liquidity vehicle designed to address the redemption bottleneck that has constrained institutional adoption of tokenized assets. The facility is designed to be scaled and extended based on market feedback and performance.

The announcement arrives as Solana's tokenized RWA ecosystem reaches an all-time high of over $1 billion , positioning the network as the third-largest blockchain for tokenization, amid mounting institutional concern about liquidity constraints in tokenized markets.

While tokenized RWA adoption has surged, non-Treasury assets, including private credit, private equity, and real estate, remain structurally illiquid, with redemptions tied to issuer-controlled windows rather than continuous secondary markets. This friction is increasingly visible even in "cash-like" tokenized products. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently warned that tokenized money market funds face a liquidity mismatch between on-chain and off-chain flows, underscoring how today's tokenization architecture could amplify stress during periods of elevated redemption demand.

"Traditional finance has repo markets, prime brokerage, and overnight lending facilities. Tokenized markets have had nothing comparable, until now," said Will Beeson, Founder and CEO, Uniform Labs, developer of the Multiliquid protocol. "This is the liquidity infrastructure that institutional RWA markets will require at scale. The Solana facility is our first deployment; we're in active discussions to launch a significantly larger, permanent liquidity vehicle with institutional partners."

Metalayer Ventures serves as the capital provider, raising and managing a facility that supplies the liquidity enabling instant redemptions. Multiliquid provides the issuer and ecosystem relationships, smart contract infrastructure, and liquidity platform that power pricing, interoperability, compliance enforcement, swaps, and third-party integrations. While traditional redemption processes can take days or longer due to issuer-controlled windows, this facility enables holders to convert tokenized assets to stablecoins instantly, 24/7. The vehicle purchases assets at a dynamic discount rate relative to net asset value (NAV) and compensates liquidity providers to provide holders with immediate access to capital.

"Tokenization has unlocked new ways to issue and distribute assets, but it hasn't solved the exit problem," said Andy Kangpan at Metalayer Ventures. "This facility is designed to give institutions the liquidity certainty they need to participate in tokenized markets, which means instant redemptions, no waiting periods, and no counterparty uncertainty."

The facility will support tokenized assets from leading issuers, including VanEck, Janus Henderson, Fasanara and others. Supported assets include tokenized Treasury funds and select alternative asset funds. Capital from the facility is managed by Metalayer Ventures and deployed through Multiliquid's audited smart contracts.

Integrations with Solana DeFi protocols, including Kamino, are in discussion, enabling users to exit RWA positions instantly rather than waiting for issuer redemption windows.

"As Solana's RWA market reaches new highs, redemption reliability becomes critical infrastructure. This initiative supports dedicated redemption capacity that benefits the entire tokenized asset ecosystem, helping make Solana a premier destination for the issuance, trading, and redemption of tokenized assets," said Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth, Solana Foundation.

About Multiliquid

Multiliquid is the institutional liquidity layer for tokenized financial markets, enabling instant conversion between tokenized Treasuries, money market funds, alternative assets, and stablecoins. The protocol allows institutions to access 24/7 liquidity without waiting for issuer-controlled redemption windows. Built with compliance-first architecture supporting KYC and whitelisting, Multiliquid operates as neutral infrastructure connecting qualified asset issuers and liquidity providers. The protocol is developed by Uniform Labs and is live on Ethereum, with Solana deployment launching Q1 2026.

About Uniform Labs

Uniform Labs builds neutral infrastructure for tokenized financial markets. Founded by veterans from Standard Chartered, UniCredit, and Allica Bank, the company's flagship Multiliquid protocol enables instant settlement between tokenized assets and stablecoins, unlocking 24/7 liquidity for institutional finance.

About Metalayer Ventures

Metalayer Ventures is a high-conviction, early-stage venture capital firm investing in founders reinventing the financial system using blockchain technology. Founded by former executives from Two Sigma Ventures and Chainlink Labs, Metalayer Ventures focuses on capital markets infrastructure, stablecoin and payments applications, and real-world asset tokenization. The firm closed its debut $25 million fund in May 2025.

