Multimillion-Dollar Asset Auction from a Technology Company

Maynards Industries

Nov 26, 2024, 08:48 ET

FREMONT and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards Global, a worldwide leader in providing auction services, is announcing a two-day auction of assets related to the development of automotive vehicles. The auction will take place online at 10:00 am PT each day on December 6th and December 7th with the assets located in Fremont and San Jose, CA.  

This exclusive event offers a unique opportunity to acquire high-quality, late-model, state-of-the-art equipment. The extensive inventory includes:

Overview of Weiss Technik Test Chambers
Robotic Welding Cell
  • Robotic Work Cells
  • Battery & Environmental Test Chambers (Weiss Technik, Cincinnati Sub-Zero & Espec)
  • Temperature Control Systems (Autotherm, Julabo, Huber, PolyScience)
  • Aumann Twist Station & Hairpin Assembly
  • 2020 F & K Delvotec M17KL Ultrasonic Wire Bonder
  • Testing & Simulation Equipment (dSPACE, National Instruments, Chroma & More)
  • Test & Measurement (Keysight, Magna-Power, Yokogawa & More)
  • Robots (ABB & Kuka)
  • Stratasys 3D Printers 
  • Laser Systems (Gravotech & Universal Laser Systems)
  • Metal Fabrication Equipment
  • Inspection Equipment
  • 100's of Lots of Support Items

This auction presents an exceptional chance for businesses in various manufacturing industries, including automotive, research & development, electronics, to upgrade their facilities and expand their capabilities.

Auction Details:

  • Dates: Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th
  • Time: Auction Starts @ 10:00am PT each day
  • Location: Online Only
  • Inspection: By Appointment Only

For more information, including more auction details, please visit www.maynards.com. You may also call 248-569-9781 or email [email protected] mailto:[email protected] with any questions.

Press Contact:
Nyk Westbrook
248-569-9781
[email protected]

SOURCE Maynards Industries

