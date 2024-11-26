Multimillion-Dollar Asset Auction from a Technology Company

FREMONT and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards Global, a worldwide leader in providing auction services, is announcing a two-day auction of assets related to the development of automotive vehicles. The auction will take place online at 10:00 am PT each day on December 6th and December 7th with the assets located in Fremont and San Jose, CA.

This exclusive event offers a unique opportunity to acquire high-quality, late-model, state-of-the-art equipment. The extensive inventory includes:

Overview of Weiss Technik Test Chambers Robotic Welding Cell

Robotic Work Cells

Battery & Environmental Test Chambers (Weiss Technik, Cincinnati Sub-Zero & Espec)

Temperature Control Systems (Autotherm, Julabo, Huber, PolyScience)

Aumann Twist Station & Hairpin Assembly

2020 F & K Delvotec M17KL Ultrasonic Wire Bonder

Testing & Simulation Equipment (dSPACE, National Instruments, Chroma & More)

Test & Measurement (Keysight, Magna-Power, Yokogawa & More)

Robots (ABB & Kuka)

Stratasys 3D Printers

Laser Systems (Gravotech & Universal Laser Systems)

Metal Fabrication Equipment

Inspection Equipment

100's of Lots of Support Items

This auction presents an exceptional chance for businesses in various manufacturing industries, including automotive, research & development, electronics, to upgrade their facilities and expand their capabilities.

Auction Details:

Dates: Friday, December 6 th and Saturday, December 7 th

and Time: Auction Starts @ 10:00am PT each day

Auction Starts @ each day Location: Online Only

Online Only Inspection: By Appointment Only

For more information, including more auction details, please visit www.maynards.com. You may also call 248-569-9781 or email [email protected] with any questions.

Press Contact:

Nyk Westbrook

248-569-9781

[email protected]

SOURCE Maynards Industries