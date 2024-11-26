Multimillion-Dollar Asset Auction from a Technology Company
News provided byMaynards Industries
Nov 26, 2024, 08:48 ET
FREMONT and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards Global, a worldwide leader in providing auction services, is announcing a two-day auction of assets related to the development of automotive vehicles. The auction will take place online at 10:00 am PT each day on December 6th and December 7th with the assets located in Fremont and San Jose, CA.
This exclusive event offers a unique opportunity to acquire high-quality, late-model, state-of-the-art equipment. The extensive inventory includes:
- Robotic Work Cells
- Battery & Environmental Test Chambers (Weiss Technik, Cincinnati Sub-Zero & Espec)
- Temperature Control Systems (Autotherm, Julabo, Huber, PolyScience)
- Aumann Twist Station & Hairpin Assembly
- 2020 F & K Delvotec M17KL Ultrasonic Wire Bonder
- Testing & Simulation Equipment (dSPACE, National Instruments, Chroma & More)
- Test & Measurement (Keysight, Magna-Power, Yokogawa & More)
- Robots (ABB & Kuka)
- Stratasys 3D Printers
- Laser Systems (Gravotech & Universal Laser Systems)
- Metal Fabrication Equipment
- Inspection Equipment
- 100's of Lots of Support Items
This auction presents an exceptional chance for businesses in various manufacturing industries, including automotive, research & development, electronics, to upgrade their facilities and expand their capabilities.
Auction Details:
- Dates: Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th
- Time: Auction Starts @ 10:00am PT each day
- Location: Online Only
- Inspection: By Appointment Only
For more information, including more auction details, please visit www.maynards.com. You may also call 248-569-9781 or email [email protected] mailto:[email protected] with any questions.
Press Contact:
Nyk Westbrook
248-569-9781
[email protected]
SOURCE Maynards Industries
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article