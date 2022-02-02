Multimillion-dollar Black-owned, Family-operated Brand CurlyKids HairCare Launches Newest Campaign Celebrating Curl Texture and the Whimsical Magic of Childhood

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CurlyKids HairCare campaign was photographed by renowned husband-and-wife team Creative Soul Photography, whose bestselling 2020 book Glory: Magical Visions of Black Beauty champions the celebration of culture and the beauty of black children.

Step Out in Style with CurlyKids HairCare; Amari McCoy, Sydney Lake, Kyrie McAlpin, and Taylor Lia Kyrie McAlpin and Taylor Lia for CurlyKids HairCare

"Our mission as photographers is to empower kids of color around the world by showcasing their beauty, uniqueness and creativity. Our clients have come to know and love the CurlyKids HairCare brand because their products are developed to handle the diverse range of textures for curly-haired children. Our parents know that this is a brand that they can trust for all of their curly haircare needs." -Kahran & Regis Bethencourt, CreativeSoul Photography

"The idea that CurlyKids HairCare was founded upon is that black is beautiful and curl texture should be celebrated. As a brand, our hope is to help change the way black children view their natural hair.

We want to help African American youth feel more confident about their natural hair, and inspire black children through representation to show their bold, beautiful personalities and dynamic hair styles.

As a mother first, and then a business owner, having a front row seat to see children embrace their natural hair with our products, some doing so for the first time, is an uncontested joy. It honors everything we set out to do as a family business."

— Sandy Williams co-founder CurlyKids HairCare

The CurlyKids HairCare latest campaign features four recognizable kid models donning exquisite hair styles perfected by Shanna Anise and makeup artistry by Ashlie Doxey.

Our models; Kyrie McAlpin , actress on Amazon series, "Them" and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2". Sydney Lake Bradley , H.E.R. music video, actress and runway model. Taylor Lia , actress / model and daughter of actor Richard Nevels. Amari McCoy , model / actress and Disney voiceover actor.

Celebrate your curls; Step out in style with CurlyKids HairCare.

About CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare:

CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare is a black-owned and family-operated business based in Los Angeles, CA. Since 2010, CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare has continued to support children's hair journeys with affordable, quality products. Curly Kids Mixed Texture was developed for Curly, Kinky, Coily, Wavy, and Frizzy Hair. Their products are sulfate and paraben free and are available at select Burlington, Citi Trends, Kroger, Sally Beauty, Target, and Walmart stores or online at http://CurlyKidsHairCare.com

